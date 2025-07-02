IISER Counselling 2025 Registration Last Date Tomorrow July 3rd, Apply at iiseradmission.in

While filling out the online Preference Form, candidates can choose from 11 academic programs offered by 7 IISERs. Mathematics in Class 12 is not mandatory for the 5-year BS-MS (Dual Degree) programs at most IISERs. However, Maths is compulsory for admission to specific programs like the 5-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences (IISER Kolkata), 4-year B.Tech. (IISER Bhopal), 4-year BS in Economic Sciences (IISER Bhopal), and 4-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences (IISER Tirupati).

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will close the IISER Counselling Registration 2025 tomorrow, July 3, 2025. Students who cleared the IISER IAT 2025 exam and haven’t registered yet must fill out the counselling form by 5:00 PM tomorrow at the official website iiseradmission.in. This is the final chance to apply for the counselling process.

How to Fill the IISER 2025 Preference Form?

The following are the steps that will help you fill the IISER 2025 Preference Form correctly.

Step 1 Login to the Portal: Go to the official website iiseradmission.in and log in using your credentials.

Step 2 Access the Preference Form: After logging in, click on the link for the Preference Form available on your dashboard.

Step 3 Choose Your Preferred Programs: Select the academic programs you want to apply for from the list. There are 11 programs available across 7 IISERs.

Step 4 Set Preference Order: Arrange your selected programs in the order of your most preferred (1st choice) to least preferred. You must select a minimum of 1 program and can choose up to a maximum of 11 programs.

Step 5 Review Carefully: Make sure your preference list is correct. You will be considered only for the programs listed in your form. Any program not selected will be excluded from consideration.