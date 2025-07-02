PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025: OBC Candidates Will Get 1.25 Lakh Scholarship, Check Details

News

PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025 offers financial help to OBC students studying in Class 9 or 11 to continue their education in good schools. Students can get up to Rs. 1,25,000 directly into their bank account. Apply online at scholarships.gov.in before 31 August 2025 using the new OTR system. Read this article to know how to apply for this scholarship.

PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025: Applications are now invited for the Pradhan Mantri YASASVI Central Sector Scheme for the academic year 2025–26. This government initiative aims to provide financial assistance to students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), enabling them to pursue quality education in top-performing schools across India. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in. Who Can Apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025? To apply for the Pradhan Mantri YASASVI Central Sector Scheme 2025-26, students need to fulfill the following eligibility conditions: The applicant must belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The student should be currently enrolled in Class 9 or Class 11.

The annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

These eligibility rules are designed to ensure that the financial support reaches students from economically weaker sections, helping them access quality education in well-performing schools across India. Scholarship Amount Under the PM YASASVI Central Sector Scheme, selected students will receive the following financial support: Class 9 students: ₹75,000

Class 11 students: ₹1,25,000 The full scholarship amount will be directly credited to the student’s Aadhaar-linked bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This ensures a transparent and timely payment process. Steps to Apply for PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025 Follow the following steps to apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025: Download the "NSP OTR" app from the Google Play Store.

Use the app to complete Aadhaar-based face authentication. This is necessary to generate a One Time Registration (OTR) number.

Make sure the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar is active during this step.

If the student is a minor without Aadhaar, the parent’s Aadhaar can be used.

After generating the OTR, go to scholarships.gov.in and fill out the scholarship application form.