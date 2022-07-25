    AP EAMCET Result 2022 Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Expected EAPCET Results Date and Time Here

    AP EAMCET Result 2022:  JNTU is expected to announce the AP EAMCET 2022 result soon in online mode. Candidates will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh EAMCET result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

    Updated: Jul 25, 2022 16:15 IST
    AP EAMCET Result 2022:  JNTU on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results 2022 in online mode. After the release, candidates will be able to check their AP EAMCET result 2022 on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. In order to check the AP EAMCET result 2022, candidates need to enter their registration number and EAMCET hall ticket number. 
     
    As of now, the date and time for AP EAMCET result declaration have not been confirmed yet. Going as per pas trends and media reports, the AP EAMCET results 2022 are usually announced within 15 days of the release of answer key and objection window closing. The answer key has already been released. Hence, the AP EAMCET results are expected by the end of July 2022.  

    AP EAMCET Results 2022 Date 

    Candidates must note that AP EAMCET results 2022 date mentioned in the table is only tentative and based on past trends. Once APSCHE or JNTU confirm the final date, it will be updated. Till then check the table below - 
     

    Events 

    Date

    AP EAMCET Final Answer Key

    12th July 2022

    AP EAMCET Results 

    Likely by 31st July 2022

    AP EAMCET Result 2022 Weightage 

    Recently, the APSCHE released a notification on the official website that stated 100% weightage for this year's merit list will be given to the entrance test. Earlier, to prepare AP EAMCET results, 25% weightage was given to the Intermediate Public Examination and the remaining 75% to the entrance test. 
     
    The official notice states that - “100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23.” 

    AP EAMCET 2022 Rank List

    The authorities will also release the AP EAMCET 2022 rank list along with the result. The JNTUA has notified that the 100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET 2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23. Candidates who are declared qualified will be called to participate in the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process. 

