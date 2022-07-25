AP ECET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download AP ECET 2022 Answer Key, Raise Objections by 26th July at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2022 Answer Key (OUT): As per the latest update, JNTU Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE has formally released the AP ECET Answer Key 2022 for the recently held entrance test. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Answer Key 2022 has been released along with model question papers as well as Student Response Sheets online. Candidates who have appeared for the AP ECET 2022 Exam held on 22nd July, can now access and download the provisional answer key along with other important documents online by visiting the portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, direct links to Download AP ECET Answer Key and Student Response Sheets are also provided below:

AP ECET Answer Key Objection Window until 26th July

In addition to releasing the AP ECET 2022 Answer Key, the exam authority has also opened the objection window against the same. Candidates who have any concerns, or objections against the correct answers mentioned in the AP ECET Answer Key can challenge the same by submitting an application online. The AP ECET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Window will be available until 26th July 2022 - Tuesday. Based on the objections received and found valid, the exam authority will issue a final answer key, on the basis of which AP ECET 2022 Result will be prepared and released.

How to raise Challenge/Objection Against AP ECET 2022 Answer Key?

Like the AP ECET 2022 application process which was held online, the process of raising an objection or challenge against the answer key has also been made completely online. To raise a challenge, candidates need to log onto the portal cets.apche.ap.gov.in. From here, candidates need to locate and click on portal link for AP ECET 2022. On the next page, you will find link to Challenge Answer Key. On the next page, you will have to input your AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022 number and other details to log onto the objection portal. Next Select the question against which you want to raise a challenge and submit the required proofs and arguments in favour of the same. Submit the objection and download a softcopy of confirmation page for it on your device. Candidates should note that AP ECET 2022 objection window will be available only until 10 AM tomorrow.

