AP EAMCET Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know Steps to Access Manabadi Rank Card

AP EAMCET Results 2023 Soon: JNTU Anantapur is expected to release the results for AP EAPCET 2023 next week. Candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check out the results on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. If reports are to be believed, AP EAMCET Results will be announced on June 12, 2023. However, the authorities have not made any official announcement yet.

The results will be announced only after the candidates fill out the AP EAMCET 2023 declaration. The authorities earlier extended the last date to June 5, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the AP Inter Board Exams 2023 were asked to fill out the AP EAPCET 2023 declaration form by 5 PM.

AP EAPCET 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Last date to fill Declaration Form June 5, 2023 TS EAMCET Result 2023 date June 12, 2023 (Expected)

When and Where to Check AP EAMCET Results 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check out the scorecard soon. According to the media reports, AP EAMCET results will be announced on June 12, 2023. However, the authorities are yet to confirm the official result date.

Candidates can check out the scorecard online on the official website of APSCHE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Rank Card: Steps to Access Result

To download the scorecard, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the following steps to access it-

Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP EAMCET rank card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep multiple hard copies for future reference

