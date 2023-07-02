AP ECET 2023 Results Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP ECET Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) results will be announced today, July 2, 2023. According to reports, the results will be announced at 4 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the AP ECET 2023 exams will be able to check their results and download their rank cards through the link provided on the official website.
AP ECET 2023 exams were conducted on June 20, 2023. Students clearing the exams will be eligible for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes offered in colleges across the state.
The AP ECET 2023 result and the rank card will be available on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to check the AP ECET 2023 results will also be available here when the results are announced.
AP ECET 2023 Result (Available Today at 4 PM)
How to Check AP ECET Results 2023
The AP ECET 2023 results will be available online. Candidates can also download their ECET rank card through the link provided. Students can follow the steps given here to check their results and download the rank card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET 2023
Step 2: Click on the AP ECET rank card link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the result link provided
Step 4: Download the AP ECET 2023 result for further admission procedures
What After AP ECET 2023 Results
After the AP ECET 2023 results are announced, the schedule for the counselling procedure will be released. Candidates who have qualified the AP ECET 2023 results will be eligible to apply for the online counselling procedure. Those allotted seats in the allotment process also need to submit all the required documents during the reporting/document verification process. Details regarding the counselling schedule will be available shortly.
