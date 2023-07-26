AP ECET 2023 Seat Allotment Released, Know How to Check Here

AP ECET 2023: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and APSCHE have released the seat allotment order for AP ECET 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for counselling can check and download their individual AP ECET seat allotment results by entering the required login details through the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window to get the seat allotment order. The seat allotment has been done on the basis of the candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to get their AP ECET seat allotment order.

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the login credentials required to download the APECET seat allotment 2023?

Candidates need to fill out the necessary login credentials mentioned below to download the APECET seat allotment order.

Hall ticket number

Date of birth

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2023 Login Window

Candidates can check the image of the login window below:

How to check the AP ECET 2023 seat allotment online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download seat allotment orders from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET - ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details as asked and submit

Step 5: The APECET seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed

Step 6: Go through the details and download it for future use

