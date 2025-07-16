AP ECET 2025: Phase 2 Counselling Dates, Schedule Out, Allotment Result on July 22

The AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule is now released. This is the final round of admissions for joining the second year of BTech, BE, and BPharm courses in 376 colleges across Andhra Pradesh.
The registration for this final round will begin on July 18, 2025. Students who already joined Phase 1 counselling need to choose their colleges again, based on the available seats. If someone did not attend Phase 1, they can still join this round by paying the processing fee.
All counselling work will happen on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. To register, students must use their AP ECET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth. The last date to fill out the form and pay the fee is July 19, 2025. After this, no one will be allowed to apply.
AP ECET 2025 Counselling: Dates
Check the table below for the AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule. Students can easily check important dates below to avoid missing anything:
|
Event Name
|
Date
|
Registration & Document Check
|
July 18 to July 19
|
Choose Colleges (Web Options)
|
July 18 to July 20
|
Change College Choices
|
July 21
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
July 22
|
Reporting at College (Online & Offline)
|
July 23 to July 25
|
Start of Classes
|
July 23
AP ECET 2025 Counselling: List of Documents Required
For AP ECET 2025 phase 2 counselling, students must upload their original certificates online for document checking. No need to go to college, everything will happen online. Here is the list of documents students need to upload:
-
AP ECET 2025 Rank Card
-
AP ECET 2025 Hall Ticket
-
Diploma or Degree Marksheet
-
Provisional Certificate of Diploma or Degree
-
Class 10 Marksheet (for Date of Birth Proof)
-
Study Certificate, from Class 7 to Diploma (for diploma holders), from Class 9 to BSc Mathematics Degree (for degree holders)
-
Residence Certificate (for 7 years stay proof)
-
Income Certificate
-
Caste or Category Certificate (if needed)
