Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP ECET 2025: Phase 2 Counselling Dates, Schedule Out, Allotment Result on July 22

AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 counselling is the final round for admission to BTech, BE, and BPharm courses in Andhra Pradesh. Registration starts from July 18 to July 19, 2025, on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Students must upload required documents like rank card, hall ticket, certificates, and more for online verification. Seat allotment will be announced on July 22, 2025.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 16, 2025, 14:20 IST
AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 counselling starts on July 18
AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 counselling starts on July 18
Register for Result Updates

The AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule is now released. This is the final round of admissions for joining the second year of BTech, BE, and BPharm courses in 376 colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

The registration for this final round will begin on July 18, 2025. Students who already joined Phase 1 counselling need to choose their colleges again, based on the available seats. If someone did not attend Phase 1, they can still join this round by paying the processing fee.

All counselling work will happen on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. To register, students must use their AP ECET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth. The last date to fill out the form and pay the fee is July 19, 2025. After this, no one will be allowed to apply.

AP ECET 2025 Counselling: Dates

Check the table below for the AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule. Students can easily check important dates below to avoid missing anything:

Event Name

Date

Registration & Document Check

July 18 to July 19

Choose Colleges (Web Options)

July 18 to July 20

Change College Choices

July 21

Seat Allotment Result

July 22

Reporting at College (Online & Offline)

July 23 to July 25

Start of Classes

July 23

AP ECET 2025 Counselling: List of Documents Required

For AP ECET 2025 phase 2 counselling, students must upload their original certificates online for document checking. No need to go to college, everything will happen online. Here is the list of documents students need to upload:

  • AP ECET 2025 Rank Card

  • AP ECET 2025 Hall Ticket

  • Diploma or Degree Marksheet

  • Provisional Certificate of Diploma or Degree

  • Class 10 Marksheet (for Date of Birth Proof)

  • Study Certificate, from Class 7 to Diploma (for diploma holders), from Class 9 to BSc Mathematics Degree (for degree holders)

  • Residence Certificate (for 7 years stay proof)

  • Income Certificate

  • Caste or Category Certificate (if needed)

Related Stories

Also read: RUHS Counselling 2025

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News