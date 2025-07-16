AP ECET 2025: Phase 2 Counselling Dates, Schedule Out, Allotment Result on July 22

The AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule is now released. This is the final round of admissions for joining the second year of BTech, BE, and BPharm courses in 376 colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

The registration for this final round will begin on July 18, 2025. Students who already joined Phase 1 counselling need to choose their colleges again, based on the available seats. If someone did not attend Phase 1, they can still join this round by paying the processing fee.

All counselling work will happen on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. To register, students must use their AP ECET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth. The last date to fill out the form and pay the fee is July 19, 2025. After this, no one will be allowed to apply.

AP ECET 2025 Counselling: Dates

Check the table below for the AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule. Students can easily check important dates below to avoid missing anything: