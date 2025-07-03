AP ECET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Check Application Fees, Documents Required Details Here

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Begins: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has launched the AP ECET Counselling Website 2025 at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The website will allow registrations for AP ECET 2025 counselling registration from July 4, 2025.

AP ECET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details of AP ECET Exam 2025 here: