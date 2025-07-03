AP ECET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Check Application Fees, Documents Required Details Here

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Begins: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has launched the AP ECET Counselling Website 2025 at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The website will allow registrations for AP ECET 2025 counselling registration from July 4, 2025.
AP ECET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details of AP ECET Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET)
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Conducting body
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ecet-sche.aptonline.in
|
AP ECET 2025 Registration dates
|
July 4 - 8, 2025
|
Online Document verification dates
|
July 4 - 9, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Registration Number
Date of birth
How to Apply for AP ECET Counselling 2025 Online?
Eligible students can follow the given steps to apply for AP ECET Counselling 2025 online on the official website at cet.apsche.ap.gov.in:
- Visit the official AP ECET website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on the AP ECET ‘Admissions’ link
- The registration window will appear
- In the ‘Create Account’ window, input your active personal contact details
- Your account will be created
- Provide your basic academic and personal details
- Proceed to creating your account
- Pay the online counselling fee
- Download the application form as a PDF for future use
Documents Required for AP ECET Counselling 2025
Students must carry the following list of documents to their allotted centres for verification:
- SSC marksheet
- Diploma/Degree certificate/ marksheet
- Residence certificate
- Class 8 - Diploma Certificates
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Income certificate
- Transfer certificate
