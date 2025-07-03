AP ECET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Check Application Fees, Documents Required Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP ECET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has launched the AP ECET Counselling Website 2025 at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The website will allow registrations for AP ECET 2025 counselling registration from today, July 4, 2025. Candidates must keep their admit cards readily available to register for the counselling.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 4, 2025, 14:12 IST
AP ECET Counselling 2025 registrations begin from July 4, 2025.
AP ECET Counselling 2025 Begins: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has launched the AP ECET Counselling Website 2025 at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The website will allow registrations for AP ECET 2025 counselling registration from July 4, 2025. 

AP ECET 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details of AP ECET Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET)

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Conducting body 

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET 2025 Registration dates

July 4 - 8, 2025

Online Document verification dates

July 4 - 9, 2025

Log in credentials 

Registration Number

Date of birth

How to Apply for AP ECET Counselling 2025 Online?

Eligible students can follow the given steps to apply for AP ECET Counselling 2025 online on the official website at cet.apsche.ap.gov.in:

  1. Visit the official AP ECET website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the AP ECET ‘Admissions’ link
  3. The registration window will appear 
  4. In the ‘Create Account’ window, input your active personal contact details 
  5. Your account will be created 
  6. Provide your basic academic and personal details 
  7. Proceed to creating your account
  8. Pay the online counselling fee
  9. Download the application form as a PDF for future use

Documents Required for AP ECET Counselling 2025

Students must carry the following list of documents to their allotted centres for verification:

  • SSC marksheet
  • Diploma/Degree certificate/ marksheet
  • Residence certificate
  • Class 8 - Diploma Certificates
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Income certificate
  • Transfer certificate

