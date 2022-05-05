AP ECET Registration Starts at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Exam To Be Held on 22 July

AP ECET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Anantapur has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 application form in online mode. Candidates can fill the online application form till 3rd June 2022 without any late fee at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

After the conclusion of the application process, the exam authority will commence the AP ECET 2022 application correction facility. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their ECET application 2022 from 14th to 16th June.

AP ECET Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP ECET Important Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for AP ECET without any late fee 3rd June 2022 AP ECET Application Correction Window 14th to 16th June 2022 AP ECET Admit Card 15th July 2022 AP ECET 22nd July

How To Register for AP ECET?

For AP ECET registration 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They will have to click on the AP ECET new registration. Further, they need to enter personal details and complete the application fee payment. After successful payment, applicants can proceed to fill the ECET application 2022.

Now, fill all the educational qualifications, communication details and other details. They also need to upload the required documents as per the specifications. After completing all the details submit the application form of AP ECET 2022.

The application fee of AP ECET 2022 is Rs 600 for general category candidates while reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. Applicants can pay the AP ECET 2022 application fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net banking.

AP ECET 2022 Application Correction Window

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Anantapur will activate the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 application correction window on 14th June. To edit the form, they need to visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. As per the reports, the AP ECET application correction window is open under two categories. The first category includes the details that can not be changed by candidates.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will conduct the AP ECET 2022 on July 22 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 to 6 pm.

