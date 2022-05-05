TN 12th (Plus Two) Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Exams Guidelines, Exam-day Instructions Here

TN 12th (Plus Two) Exam 2022 Begins: As per the time table released earlier, the TN HSE Plus Two Exam 2022 for Class 12 students will begin from today. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam 2022 for Plus Two Students will be held from 5th May to 28th May 2022. During this period, lakhs of students from across the state will appear for the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 exams. With TN Board Exam 2022 for Class 12 students being held after nearly two years, it is important for the students to be aware of the exam-day instructions and guidelines to be followed for the same. To help students do so, the key among them are listed below:

Security and COVID Protocols: The TNDGE has put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the TN +2 Exam 2022. The Class 12 Exams of Tamil Nadu Board will be held amid strict security arrangements including surveillance and flying squads which have been commissioned to check malpractices and cheating. On similar lines, COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are also to be followed by the students and staff members very strictly to ensure complete safety of their health and well being. In case someone is found not following the rules, they might be penalised.

Exam Timings: The Tamil Nadu HSE Exam 2022 for Class 12 students will begin officially at 10 AM and continue until 1:15 PM. This time period also includes and additional 10 minutes of time that has been given to the students to read questions papers, filling in their details on the answer sheets and verification of candidates’ credentials.

Admit Cards / Hall Tickets Mandatory: All students appearing for Tamil Nadu +2 Exam 2022 should note that the admit cards / hall tickets are mandatory to enter the exam centre. No student will be granted entry in the exam hall without their hall tickets. Therefore, they are advised to ensure that they carry the TN HSE Admit Card 2022 to the exam centre and also verify all the details provided therein.

Reporting Time: With TN +2 Exam 2022 starting at 10 AM, students appearing for the HSE Exams are advised to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour prior to the start of the examination.

Social Distancing: With COVID-19 still being a major threat to their health and well being, it is important for students to ensure that they follow social distancing guidelines and avoid crowding common areas at the exam centre.

Wearing of Masks: Similar to social distancing, students also have to wear face masks mandatorily when they are at the exam centre.

Things allowed: Students are allowed to carry only basic stationery items to the exam hall. In addition to this, they may also carry a transparent water bottle and a hand sanitizer bottle to the exam hall.

Electronic Gadgets Banned: Any kind of electronic gadgets, including smartphones, featurephones, smartwatches or smart bands and Bluetooth headphones and other devices are completely banned from the exam centre.

With lakhs of students appearing for the TN HSE +2 Exam 2022 over the next fortnight, it is important for students to aware of the aforementioned guidelines. After the completion of the TN 12th exam 2022, the TNDGE may take around a month’s time to prepare the TN +2 HSE Results 2022 which are likely to be declared in 2nd week of June.

