AP ICET 2023 Mock Test Link Activated, Know How to Access Here

AP ICET 2023 Mock Test: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has activated the mock test link for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET). Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must practicise through the mock tests provided by the authorities. They can access the mock test by entering the login credentials-user ID and password on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates can get accustomed to the AP ICET 2023 exam pattern and syllabus with the help of mock tests. The authorities will conduct the entrance test on May 24 and 25, 2023 from 09.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 03.00 PM to 05.30 PM. Candidates can check out the schedule here.

AP ICET 2023 Dates

Event Date Registration Ends on (without late fee) April 19, 2023 Application Correction Window May 16 to 17, 2023 Admit Card Release date May 20, 2023, onwards AP ICET 2023 exam date May 24 and 25, 2023 Release of Preliminary Key May 26, 2023

AP ICET Mock Test- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Access AP ICET 2023 Mock Test?

Candidates who wish to appear for the AP ICET 2023 mock test can access the same on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to take the mock test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mock test tab

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Read the given instructions carefully

Step 5: Check the exam pattern and marking scheme

Step 6: Choose the preferred language and click on I am ready to begin

Step 7: Take the AP ICET Mock test

Also Read: AP SSC 2023 Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here