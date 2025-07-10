AP ICET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Start at icet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2025 from July 10, 2025. This counselling is for students who passed the AP ICET 2025 exam and want to join MBA or MCA courses in colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Eligible students can now register online for Phase 1 counselling by visiting the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register is July 14, 2025. Make sure to complete the process on time to get a seat in your preferred college.

AP ICET 2025 Counselling: Registration Fee Details

While registering for AP ICET 2025 counselling, students need to pay a registration fee online. The fee amount depends on the category of the student: