AP ICET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Start at icet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2025 from July 10, 2025. This counselling is for students who passed the AP ICET 2025 exam and want to join MBA or MCA courses in colleges across Andhra Pradesh.
Eligible students can now register online for Phase 1 counselling by visiting the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register is July 14, 2025. Make sure to complete the process on time to get a seat in your preferred college.
AP ICET 2025 Counselling: Registration Fee Details
While registering for AP ICET 2025 counselling, students need to pay a registration fee online. The fee amount depends on the category of the student:
Students from the Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) need to pay ₹1,200.
Students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) need to pay ₹600.
You must pay the fee during the online counselling application process.
AP ICET 2025 Counselling: Phase 1 Important Dates
The AP ICET 2025 Phase 1 counselling schedule is now available for students who passed the exam and want to join MBA or MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh colleges. Below is the full schedule with all the important dates you need to remember.
Event
Date
Web counselling registration window
July 10 to July 14, 2025
Certificate verification
July 11 to July 15, 2025
Exercising web options (college/course preferences)
July 13 to July 16, 2025
Option modification window
July 17, 2025
Seat allotment for phase 1
July 19, 2025
Reporting to allotted colleges
July 20 to July 22, 2025
Commencement of academic classes
July 21, 2025
Steps to Register for AP ICET 2025 Counselling
Follow these easy steps to register for AP ICET 2025 Counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Candidate Registration”
Step 3: Enter your AP ICET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Fill in the basic details to create your login ID and password
Step 5: Use your login details to log in and complete the registration form
Step 6: Pay the counselling fee online using the available payment options
Make sure to finish your registration before the last date, July 14, 2025, to take part in the admission process.
