AP ICET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Start at icet-sche.aptonline.in

The AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2025 has started from July 10 for MBA and MCA admissions in Andhra Pradesh colleges. Eligible candidates can register online at icet-sche.aptonline.in until July 14, 2025. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, web options, and seat allotment. Classes will begin from July 21, 2025.

Jul 10, 2025, 16:21 IST
AP ICET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Start at icet-sche.aptonline.in
AP ICET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Start at icet-sche.aptonline.in
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2025 from July 10, 2025. This counselling is for students who passed the AP ICET 2025 exam and want to join MBA or MCA courses in colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Eligible students can now register online for Phase 1 counselling by visiting the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register is July 14, 2025. Make sure to complete the process on time to get a seat in your preferred college.

AP ICET 2025 Counselling: Registration Fee Details

While registering for AP ICET 2025 counselling, students need to pay a registration fee online. The fee amount depends on the category of the student:

  • Students from the Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) need to pay ₹1,200.

  • Students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) need to pay ₹600.

You must pay the fee during the online counselling application process.

AP ICET 2025 Counselling: Phase 1 Important Dates

The AP ICET 2025 Phase 1 counselling schedule is now available for students who passed the exam and want to join MBA or MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh colleges. Below is the full schedule with all the important dates you need to remember.

Event

Date

Web counselling registration window

July 10 to July 14, 2025

Certificate verification

July 11 to July 15, 2025

Exercising web options (college/course preferences)

July 13 to July 16, 2025

Option modification window

July 17, 2025

Seat allotment for phase 1

July 19, 2025

Reporting to allotted colleges

July 20 to July 22, 2025

Commencement of academic classes

July 21, 2025

Steps to Register for AP ICET 2025 Counselling

Follow these easy steps to register for AP ICET 2025 Counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Candidate Registration”

Step 3: Enter your AP ICET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill in the basic details to create your login ID and password

Step 5: Use your login details to log in and complete the registration form

Step 6: Pay the counselling fee online using the available payment options

Make sure to finish your registration before the last date, July 14, 2025, to take part in the admission process.

