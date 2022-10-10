AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration Starts, Apply for MBA/MCA at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling registration 2022. All the qualified candidates in the entrance exam can complete AP ICET counselling registration 2022 at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to apply for AP ICET counselling registration is 12th October 2022.

To complete the AP ICET counselling registration 2022, candidates belonging to OC/BC will have to pay a fees of Rs 1200 whereas SC/ST/PH candidatea are required to pay Rs 600 in online mode. Those who have paid the AP ICET counselling fee can get their documents verified from 10th to 14th October 2022.

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates AP ICET counselling registration 9th to 12th October 2022 AP ICET verification of uploaded certificates 10th to 14th October 2022 AP ICET web option selection 14th to 16th October 2022 Change of web options for AP ICET counselling 17th October 2022 AP ICET seat allotment result 19th October 2022 Reporting at respective institutes 20th to 22nd October 2022

How To Register for AP ICET Counselling 2022?

Candidates with 50% marks (open category) and 45% marks (reserved category) are eligible to apply for the Andhra Pradesh ICET counselling 2022. To register, candidates will have to visit the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. On the homepage, they need to click on - candidate registration. A new page will appear on the screen.

Now, candidates have to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth and then submit the form. Further, they need to fill up the AP ICET application form and upload the required documents. For final submission, they need to pay the counselling fee. The link for fee payment will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Lastly, submit the form and download the same.

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration Documents

To complete the form, candidates will also have to upload scanned documents. Also, the verification of documents for AP ICET counselling will be held in online mode. Candidates can check the list of documents required for AP ICET counselling 2022 -

AP ICET scorecard

AP ICET hall ticket

Degree provisional certificate

Scanned copy of SSC/ Intermediate/degree

Bonafide certificate from class 9 to Degre

Transfer certificate (TC)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Economically weaker section(EWS)certificate (If applicable)

Income certificate issued by competent authority (if applicable)

Residence certificate (if applicable)

AP ICET 2022

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 is conducted for admission to MBA/MCA programmes of state universities and affiliated colleges. As per reports, this year as many as 37,326 candidates qualified in AP ICET 2022 that was conducted on 25th July. The result of Andhra Pradesh ICET was announced on 8th August 2022.

