AP ICET 2023 Counselling Dates Revised for Phase 1, Registration Ends Today

AP ICET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the Phase 1 counselling date for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET). Candidates can register for counselling online at the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in till today: September 20, 2023.
Also, as per the revised dates now, the verification of uploaded documents will be done by September 22, 2023. The AP ICET seat allotment list for phase 1 will be released on September 27, 2023 for admission to MBA programmes in the state management colleges.
AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Manabadi
APSCHE has revised the counselling dates. Candidates can check the table below to know the new AP ICET counselling dates 2023:
|
Events
|
Date
|
Last date to register
|
September 20, 2023 (Today)
|
Verification of uploaded certificates
|
September 9 to 22, 2023
|
Exercising of web options
|
September 21 to 23, 2023
|
Change of AP ICET web options
|
September 24, 2023
|
AP ICET seat allotment phase 1 result
|
September 27, 2023
|
Reporting to colleges after the first phase of counselling
|
September 29, 2023
|
Commencement of classes
|
September 30, 2023
|
Vacancy position submission to APSCHE
|
October 3, 2023
How to apply for AP ICET Counselling?
Candidates can register online for phase 1 AP ICET counselling. They can follow the steps given below to know how to apply for Manabadi AP ICET phase 1 counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: Click on the AP ICET counselling link available on the home page
Step 3: Register and login to the account
Step 4: Now, fill the application form
Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on submit tab
Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need
AP ICET Counselling College List
Candidates can check below the list of colleges that accepts AP ICET scores:
|
Name of colleges
|
Name of colleges
|
Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada
|
Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses, Visakhapatnam
|
Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur
|
Andhra University College of Arts and Commerce, Visakhapatnam
|
Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati
|
Sanskrithi School of Business, Puttaparthi
|
Sree Vidyanikethan Institute of Management, Tirupathi
|
Vignan's Foundation for Science Technology and Research, Guntur
|
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management and Science, Kakinada
|
Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering, Tirupati
|
SNIST Ghatkesar - Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology
|
GIET Engineering College, Rajahmundry
|
Maris Stella College, Vijayawada
|
Nalanda Institute of PG Studies, Satenepalli
