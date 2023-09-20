  1. Home
  3. AP ICET 2023 Counselling Dates Revised for Phase 1, Registration Ends Today

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: APSCHE has revised the dates for Manabadi AP ICET phase 1 counselling. Now, candidates can register for AP ICET till today online at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Check the revised dates here

Updated: Sep 20, 2023 09:06 IST
AP ICET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the Phase 1 counselling date for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET). Candidates can register for counselling online at the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in till today: September 20, 2023. 

Also, as per the revised dates now, the verification of uploaded documents will be done by September 22, 2023. The AP ICET seat allotment list for phase 1 will be released on September 27, 2023 for admission to MBA programmes in the state management colleges.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration for Phase 1 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Manabadi

APSCHE has revised the counselling dates. Candidates can check the table below to know the new AP ICET counselling dates 2023: 

Events

Date

Last date to register 

September 20, 2023 (Today)

Verification of uploaded certificates

September 9 to 22, 2023

Exercising of web options

September 21 to 23, 2023

Change of AP ICET web options

September 24, 2023

AP ICET seat allotment phase 1 result

September 27, 2023

Reporting to colleges after the first phase of counselling

September 29, 2023

Commencement of classes 

September 30, 2023

Vacancy position submission to APSCHE

October 3, 2023

How to apply for AP ICET Counselling? 

Candidates can register online for phase 1 AP ICET counselling. They can follow the steps given below to know how to apply for Manabadi AP ICET phase 1 counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET counselling link available on the home page

Step 3: Register and login to the account

Step 4: Now, fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on submit tab

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

AP ICET Counselling College List 

Candidates can check below the list of colleges that accepts AP ICET scores: 

Name of colleges 

Name of colleges 

Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada

Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses, Visakhapatnam

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur

Andhra University College of Arts and Commerce, Visakhapatnam

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati

Sanskrithi School of Business, Puttaparthi

Sree Vidyanikethan Institute of Management, Tirupathi

Vignan's Foundation for Science Technology and Research, Guntur

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management and Science, Kakinada

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering, Tirupati

SNIST Ghatkesar - Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology

GIET Engineering College, Rajahmundry

Maris Stella College, Vijayawada

Nalanda Institute of PG Studies, Satenepalli

