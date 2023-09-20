AP ICET 2023 Counselling Dates Revised for Phase 1, Registration Ends Today

AP ICET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the Phase 1 counselling date for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET). Candidates can register for counselling online at the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in till today: September 20, 2023.

Also, as per the revised dates now, the verification of uploaded documents will be done by September 22, 2023. The AP ICET seat allotment list for phase 1 will be released on September 27, 2023 for admission to MBA programmes in the state management colleges.

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Manabadi

APSCHE has revised the counselling dates. Candidates can check the table below to know the new AP ICET counselling dates 2023:

Events Date Last date to register September 20, 2023 (Today) Verification of uploaded certificates September 9 to 22, 2023 Exercising of web options September 21 to 23, 2023 Change of AP ICET web options September 24, 2023 AP ICET seat allotment phase 1 result September 27, 2023 Reporting to colleges after the first phase of counselling September 29, 2023 Commencement of classes September 30, 2023 Vacancy position submission to APSCHE October 3, 2023

How to apply for AP ICET Counselling?

Candidates can register online for phase 1 AP ICET counselling. They can follow the steps given below to know how to apply for Manabadi AP ICET phase 1 counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET counselling link available on the home page

Step 3: Register and login to the account

Step 4: Now, fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on submit tab

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

AP ICET Counselling College List

Candidates can check below the list of colleges that accepts AP ICET scores:

Name of colleges Name of colleges Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses, Visakhapatnam Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur Andhra University College of Arts and Commerce, Visakhapatnam Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati Sanskrithi School of Business, Puttaparthi Sree Vidyanikethan Institute of Management, Tirupathi Vignan's Foundation for Science Technology and Research, Guntur Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management and Science, Kakinada Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering, Tirupati SNIST Ghatkesar - Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology GIET Engineering College, Rajahmundry Maris Stella College, Vijayawada Nalanda Institute of PG Studies, Satenepalli

