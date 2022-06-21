AP Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Manabadi AP 1st, 2nd Year Inter Results Tomorrow @bie.ap.gov.in

AP Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: After months of rumours and speculations, AP Inter Result 2022 Date and Time ahs been confirmed by the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board. The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has confirmed that the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2022 for 1sts and 2nd year students will be declared tomorrow - 22nd June 2022, Wednesday. The declaration of Manabadi Inter Result 2022 Date comes as a major relief for nearly 8.5 lakh students who have been waiting for the Intermediate Results for nearly a month now. Tomorrow at 12:30 PM, the BIEAP will officially declare the AP 1st and 2nd year Inter Results 2022 and make them available to the students online via the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, students will also get direct access to Andhra Pradesh 12th Results 2022 for IPE 2022 Exam via the links provided below as well:

Check AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Check AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Education Minister to Declare AP Inter Results 2022

According to the details shared by the BIEAP, AP Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan will grace the declaration ceremony for AP Intermediate Results 2022 tomorrow. The declaration of Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2022 will be done in a press meet to be held at Vijaywada, in which Mr Satyanaryan will formally unveil the results and also announce some key highlights from the BIEAP Intermediate Results 2022 including overall pass percentage and other details. Following the official announcement, students will be able to check AP Intermediate Results 2022 online via the official websites of the board.

Check Andhra Pradesh 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Check Andhra Pradesh 2nd Year Vocational Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

10 Lakh Students To Receive AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results

According to the official press note shared by the BIEAP, the Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022 will be declared for both General as well as Vocational stream students for both 1st and 2nd year students. As per the details shared by the BIEAP, a total of 10,01,850 students have appeared for the IPE 2022 held in May and are expecting their results on 22nd June 2022. Of the total number, 5,19,319 students are waiting for AP 1st Year Inter Results 2022 while the rest 4,89,539 will receive their AP 2nd Year Inter Results 2022. The exam was held at 1,456 centres spread across the state.

Class No of Students AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 5,19,319 AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 ,89,539 Total 10,01,850

Where to check AP Intermediate Results 2022?

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking the AP Inter Results 2022 for both 1st and 2nd year students, the BIEAP will declare them online on official websites as well as trusted education portals. Following the press meet at Vijaywada in which the formal declaration will take place, the Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022, the results will be published on examresults.ap.nic.in and bie.ap.gov.in websites. However, due to heavy traffic load these websites tend to suffer from technical problems and difficulties rendering them useless. To overcome this, AP Inter Results 2022 will also be severed on this page of jagranjosh.com as well as on the links provided above. Students who want to get their hands first on the AP Intermediate Results 2022 without having to face any problems or difficulties are advised to bookmark these pages and visit them again to check their results soon.

