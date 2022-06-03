AP Board Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the AP Intermediate 1st year vocational results 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh 1st year Inter Vocational examinations will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in

To check the AP Inter 1st year Vocational stream results 2022, students are required to enter the vocational stream roll number in the result link given. Students can bookmark this page for regular updates on the declaration of the AP Inter 1st year Vocational results 2022.

AP Board Intermediate 1st year Vocational Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination Board Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Result Name AP 1st year Intermediate Vocational Exams 2022 Official website bieap.gov.in AP 1st Year VOC results 2022 release date May 2022 AP 11th VOC result declaration mode Online and via SMS Credentials required to check AP 11th VOC results Roll number

AP Board 1st Year Inter Vocational Result 2022 Date and Time

Candidates who have appeared for the AP Board 1st year Inter Vocational stream examinations can check the tentative schedule of the exams, result here.

Particulars Tentative dates AP Inter 1st year VOC Exams 2022 March 2022 AP 1st year Inter Vocational Results 2022 release date May 2022

How To Check AP Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 Online Mode?

To check the Andhra Pradesh Board Inter 1st year vocational results 2022, students are required to visit the official website or follow the steps provided below.

Step 1st- Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP 1st Inter vocational Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Click on the AP 1st year Inter vocational result link

Step 4th- Enter the AP Inter 1st year VOC registration number in the link

Step 5th- Download the AP VOC 1st Year Results 2022 for further reference.

Where to Check AP Intermediate 1st Year VOC Results 2022

Candidates who have taken the AP Inter 1st year vocational stream exams can check the below given websites to check the results.

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

AP 1st year Inter Vocational Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Along with the direct link candidates can also follow the steps provided below with the image of the window to refer to when checking the AP 1st year Inter Vocational results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board- bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2nd: Click on the AP 1st year Inter Vocational Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the AP 1st Year Inter vocational roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The AP Board 1st Year VOC Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

What details will be mentioned in the AP Board 1st year Inter Vocational Result 2022?

When checking the AP Intermediate 1st year vocational stream results 2022, candidates must make sure that they cross check all the relevant details mentioned in the marksheets of the students. Below is the list of details mentioned in the AP Inter 1st Year VOC Results 2022.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

What After the Announcement of AP Intermediate 1st Year Vocational Result 2022?

After the AP Board 1st year Intermediate Vocational stream results 2022 are announced on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be promoted to the next class.

The board will also conduct the re-checking and re-evaluation process for the AP Inter 1st year vocational stream students and also the compartmental exams. The applications for the scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the results of the 1st year Intermediate vocational stream exams are declared.

AP Board Inter 1st Year VOC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

AP Board 1st year Intermediate Vocational stream rechecking and scrutiny is conducted for those who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for the second time for any totalling errors.

The applications for the AP Board 1st year Inter Vocational Scrutiny will be available on the official website of Andhra PRadesh Intermediate Board. The answer sheets of the students will be taken for scrutiny and the changes in the marks will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

AP Board Intermediate 1st year Vocational Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Andhra Pradesh 1st year Vocational Compartmental exams will be conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates appearing for the AP 1st year Intermediate Vocational compartmental exams are first required to visit the official website and complete the applications for the exams.

The AP Inter 1st year vocational compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the examination results are declared. Candidates can watch this space for further details.

About AP Board School Examination Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.