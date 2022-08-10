AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link To Download Here

AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket: Acharya Nagarjuna University has released the Physical Education Common Entrance Test hall ticket for U.G.D.P.Ed(2 Years) & B.P.Ed (2 Years) Course in Andhra Pradesh in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to download the AP PECET hall ticket 2022. They will have to use their registration number and date of birth in the login window to get their admit card.

They must note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to produce a hard copy of the AP PECET admit card along with valid ID proof. AP PECET hall ticket 2022 has been released for the Physical Efficiency and Games Skill Test that will start on 17th August 2022. The exact date, time and venue to appear for these tests will be mentioned on the PECET hall ticket.

AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket?

Candidates will have to download the admit card of AP PECET only in online mode. The hall ticket will not be sent via mail or any other mode. They need to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and on the homepage click on - Download Hall Ticket. A new login window will appear on the screen. Now, enter the login credentials - registration number and date of birth. The AP PECET admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their hall tickets and carry the hard copy with them on the day of the PECET 2022 entrance exam. Those who fail to carry their hall tickets would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket?

As per the updates, the Andhra Pradesh PECET 2022 admit card will have the following details on it - name of the candidate, exam centre address, date and time of the exam, photograph and signature of the candidate and other personal and exam-related information. In case of any error, candidates can contact the officials for correction in it.

