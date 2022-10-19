AP PECET Counselling 2022 Registration To Start Tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

AP PECET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) counselling registration form from tomorrow i.e 20th October 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can apply for the AP PECET counselling in online mode at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date for AP PECET counselling registration 2022 is 22nd October. Earlier, the APSCHE released the AP PECET counselling dates. As per this released schedule, the verification of uploaded documents will be done from 21st to 23rd October 2022.

AP PECET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates AP PECET counselling registration 20th to 22nd October 2022 Verification of uploaded certificates 21st to 23rd October 2022 Choosing of AP PECET web options 25th to 26th October 2022 Window to make changes in web options 27th October 2022 AP PECET Seat Allotment result 29th October 2022 (After 6 PM) Self reporting and reporting at allotted colleges 31st October to 4th November 2022

Who are eligible to apply for AP PECET Counselling 2022?

As per the official notice, candidates who have qualified in the Andhra Pradesh PECET exam will be eligible to apply for admission to UG Diploma Course and B.P.Ed courses at universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. To apply for admission in the B.P.Ed course, candidates must have qualified for their third-year degree exam.

Candidates must also be 19 years of age as of 1st July 2022 to be eligible. For admission to UG Diploma in P.E.D, candidates must have passed their class 12th exam. Candidates must be 16 years and above as of 1st July 2022 to apply during the AP PECET counselling process.

AP PECET Result 2022

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) result in online mode. The Acharya Nagarjuna University has conducted the AP PECET for admission to U.G.D.P.Ed(2 Years) & B.P.Ed (2 Years) programmes.



