NEET UG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling and Locking Window For Round 1 To Close Today, Enter Choices Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG choice filling and locking window for round 1 today i.e 19th October 2022. Candidates are advised to enter their NEET UG counselling choices soon at the official website - mcc.nic.in. Once the window closes, MCC will announce the NEET UG seat allotment result for round 1.

Earlier, due to the addition of new MBBS sets, MCC decided to extend the last date for NEET UG counselling registration, choice filling and locking. MCC added 197 MBBS seats to the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix. The officials have decided to include the 197 MBBS seats in the All India Quota (AIQ) seat matrix of round 1 of UG counselling 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling and Locking - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Enter Choices for Round 1 NEET UG Counselling 2022?

Candidates must ensure that they enter and lock their NEET UG counselling choices carefully. In case candidates have selected the wrong options, MCC will not entertain any request for changing the choice. Go through the steps to know how to enter NEET UG options for round 1 here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - UG Medical Counselling.

3rd Step - A new page will appear, now click on Round 1 Registrations.

4th Step - Enter NEET UG roll number and password.

5th Step - Now, click on the option as per the preferences and lock ir and submit the form.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Result

As per the updates, MCC is likely to soon announce the NEET UG counselling provisional result for round 1. As of now, MCC has not yet released the dates for the seat allotment result, however, it is expected that provisional result will be available soon on the official website. The final NEET UG counselling seat allotment result for round 1 is expected to be released on 21st October 2022.

