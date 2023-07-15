AP PGCET 2023 Result Out, Know How to Download Rank Card Here

AP PGCET 2023: Sri Venkateswara University, Triputi on behalf of APSCHE has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exam to get admission into various postgraduate engineering courses can check and download their results through the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET

In order to get the results, candidates need to enter the required login credentials such as the registration number and PGECET hall ticket number in the result login window. Along with the announcement of the results, the examination authority has also released the rank cards, candidates can download their respective rank cards by filling out the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP PGECET Result 2023 Official Links

Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to download the APPGECET result and rank cards.

Particulars Direct Links AP PGECET Result 2023 Download Here AP PGECET Rank Card 2023 Download Here

Minimum passing marks required to qualify for the APPGECET 2023

Candidates are required to score at least 25% marks i.e. 30 marks out of a total of 120. However, in the case of SC/ST category candidates, there will be no minimum passing marks required for ranking the candidates.

How to download the AP PGECET result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPGECET: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET

Step 2: Click on the results and rank card direct links available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details and click on the submit button

Step 4: The AP PGECET result and rank cards will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future use

Also Read: CUET Result 2023 Live Updates: Result Latest By Tomorrow Morning? Check UGC Chief Announcement Here

