AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How To Raise Objection

AP PGECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 in online mode. Candidates can check and download their AP PGECET answer keys from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP PGECET answer key 2022 has been released along with the candidate's response sheets and question papers.

In case of any error, candidates can also raise objections in the AP PGECET answer key. They can do till 23rd July upto 5 PM at the official website. After going through the objections raised by the candidates, the authorities will release the final answer key of AP PGECET.

How To Download AP PGECET Answer Key 2022?

To download the Andhra Pradesh PGECET answer key, candidates must visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that states - Key Objections or Response Sheets. Now, on the new page, enter the login details like AP PGECET hall ticket number and other asked information. After submitting the details, the answer keys, and question papers will be displayed on the screen. Now, download and print a copy for future references.

How To Raise Objection in Preliminary AP PGECET Answer Key 2022?

The authorities have also allowed the candidates to raise objections against the AP PGECET answer key 2022. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers given in the AP PGECET 2022 answer key will be able to raise objections in the online mode. They will be able to challenge the model AP PGECET answer key till 23rd July 2022 respectively. They can do so by visiting the official website.

AP PGECET Answer Key 2022 Notification

It has been stated in the notification that “Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets will be uploaded on 21-07-2022 05:00 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Objections will be received from 21-07-2022 05:00 PM to 23-07-2022 05:00 PM.”