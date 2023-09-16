AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Web Options Entry Window Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

AP PGECET 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has extended the last date for candidates to complete the web options entry process. As per the earlier schedule, the AP PGECET 2023 engineering counselling web options entry window was to close today, September 16, 2023. As per the revised dates, however, the last date for students to submit their options for counselling is September 19, 2023.
Candidates who have now yet completed the AP PGECET 2023 web option entry process for the allotment round can visit the official website of AP PGECET counselling and complete the web option entry process. Based on the choices entered, candidates will be allotted seats. The allotment result will be announced on September 23, 2023.
AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry window is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Candidates can also complete the web option entry process through the direct link given here.
AP PGECET Engineering Counselling Web Options Entry - Click Here
How to Enter Choices for AP PGECET 2023 Allotment
The link for candidates to enter their choices for the allotment round is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates entering their choices for allotment can follow the steps given here and complete the choice filling process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2023 or click on the link given here
Step 2: Click on the web option link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Fill in the choice of course and college for allotment
Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit
AP PGECET Counselling Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Web counselling registration & uploading of certificates
|
September 5, 2023
|
Online certificate verification
|
September 14, 2023
|
Web options
|
September 19, 2023
|
Change of web options
|
September 20, 2023
|
Allotment of seats
|
September 23, 2023
|
Last date of reporting
|
September 20, 2023
