AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Web Options Entry Window Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry window extended. Candidates can now enter their choices for the allotment until September 19, 2023. Check details here. 

Updated: Sep 16, 2023 08:43 IST
AP PGECET 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has extended the last date for candidates to complete the web options entry process. As per the earlier schedule, the AP PGECET 2023 engineering counselling web options entry window was to close today, September 16, 2023. As per the revised dates, however, the last date for students to submit their options for counselling is September 19, 2023.

Candidates who have now yet completed the AP PGECET 2023 web option entry process for the allotment round can visit the official website of AP PGECET counselling and complete the web option entry process. Based on the choices entered, candidates will be allotted seats. The allotment result will be announced on September 23, 2023.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry window is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Candidates can also complete the web option entry process through the direct link given here.

AP PGECET Engineering Counselling Web Options Entry - Click Here

How to Enter Choices for AP PGECET 2023 Allotment

The link for candidates to enter their choices for the allotment round is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates entering their choices for allotment can follow the steps given here and complete the choice filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2023 or click on the link given here

Step 2: Click on the web option link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill in the choice of course and college for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

AP PGECET Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

Web counselling registration & uploading of certificates

September 5, 2023

Online certificate verification

September 14, 2023

Web options

September 19, 2023

Change of web options

September 20, 2023

Allotment of seats

September 23, 2023

Last date of reporting 

September 20, 2023

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
