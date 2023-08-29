AP POLYCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Dates released, check complete schedule here

AP POLYCET 2023: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has released the final phase counselling dates of Andhra Pradesh POLYCET for the candidates. They can check the rank-wise schedule for final phase online at appolycet.nic.in. As per the announced dates, they can exercise their choices afresh from August 30, 2023.

The last date to pay the fee and verify the documents for the final phase of AP POLYCET counselling 2023 is September 1. AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment results for the final phase will be announced on September 4, 2023. Allotment of seats are done based on the candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability.

AP POLYCET Final Phase 2023 Counselling Dates

Qualified candidates who have participated in the AP POLYCET 2023 counselling rounds can check below the final phase schedule:

Ranks called for Events Dates 1st to Last rank Online fee payment August 30 to Sept 1, 2023 1st to Last rank Certificate verification August 30 to Sept 1, 2023 1st to Last rank Option entry August 30 to Sept 2, 2023 AP POLYCET Seat allotment September 4, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting at college September 4 to 7, 2023

Who are eligible for AP POLYCET Final Phase 2023 Counselling?

As per the information available, candidates who have secured seats but are not interested in joining are eligible. Apart from this check below the points to know who can participate in the final phase of counselling:

Candidates who have not secured seats so far but have their certificates verified

Those who have not exercised the options so far but got their certificates verified

Or those who have secured a seat reported and aspiring for a better option

Those who have reported/not reported but cancelled their first phase allotment

Candidates who have attended for certificate verification as per the final phase schedule

AP POLYCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result 2023

Department of Technical Education (DTE) will be releasing the final phase seat allotment result on September 4 (after 6 PM). AP POLYCET seat allotment will be done based on the candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability. After allotment, the candidates will have to confirm their admission by self-reporting and reporting at their allotted college by September 7, 2023.

