Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    AP POLYCET Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic CET Results likely to be Declared Today, Check at polycetap.nic.in

    Updated: Jun 10, 2022 16:23 IST
    AP POLYCET Results 2022
    AP POLYCET Results 2022

    AP POLYCET Result 2022 Today: When will SBTET declare the AP POLYCET 2022 Result for the recently held state-level polytechnic exam? This is one question that every candidate who has appeared for the entrance exam is looking for an answer to. With rumours and speculation mills running overtime, it seems that the AP POLYCET 2022 Result will be declared today - 10th June 2022. While an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh; in all likelihood, the AP PolyCET 2022 will be declared soon and made available on the official website - polycetap.nic.in. Alternatively, once declared, students will also get direct access to AP POLYCET 2022 Results online via the direct link placed below.

    Check AP PolyCET 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    AP POLYCET 2022 Cut-off

    AP POLYCET 2022 Results: Along with announcing the AP POLYCET 2022 Result, the SBTET, AP will also announce the cut-off marks which will be the minimum required qualifying criteria to seek admission to polytechnic colleges based in the state. The AP POLYCET 2022 Cut-off list will also be declared online and made available on the official website. The AP POLYCET Cut-off 2022 will be released category-wise i.e., different cut-off marks will be announced for General and Reserved Category candidates. Academic experts have hinted that the AP POLYCET 2022 Cut-off for General Category would be around 36/120.

    How to check AP POLYCET 2022 Results

    AP POLYCET 2022 Results will be available on the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the AP POLYCET 2022 Results.

    Step 1: Visit the AP POLYCET official website

    Step 2: Click on the AP POLYCET 2022 Result link available on the website

    Step 3: Enter the AP POLYCET 2022 Login details in the link provided

    Step 4: The APOLYCET 2022 Results will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the AP POLYCET 2022 Results for further reference

    Also Read: West Bengal HS Result 2022 (Link Available Now): 88.44% Students Pass, Check WBCHSE Results @wbresults.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification