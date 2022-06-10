AP POLYCET Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic CET Results likely to be Declared Today, Check at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET Result 2022 Today: When will SBTET declare the AP POLYCET 2022 Result for the recently held state-level polytechnic exam? This is one question that every candidate who has appeared for the entrance exam is looking for an answer to. With rumours and speculation mills running overtime, it seems that the AP POLYCET 2022 Result will be declared today - 10th June 2022. While an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh; in all likelihood, the AP PolyCET 2022 will be declared soon and made available on the official website - polycetap.nic.in. Alternatively, once declared, students will also get direct access to AP POLYCET 2022 Results online via the direct link placed below.

Check AP PolyCET 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

AP POLYCET 2022 Cut-off

AP POLYCET 2022 Results: Along with announcing the AP POLYCET 2022 Result, the SBTET, AP will also announce the cut-off marks which will be the minimum required qualifying criteria to seek admission to polytechnic colleges based in the state. The AP POLYCET 2022 Cut-off list will also be declared online and made available on the official website. The AP POLYCET Cut-off 2022 will be released category-wise i.e., different cut-off marks will be announced for General and Reserved Category candidates. Academic experts have hinted that the AP POLYCET 2022 Cut-off for General Category would be around 36/120.

How to check AP POLYCET 2022 Results

AP POLYCET 2022 Results will be available on the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the AP POLYCET 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the AP POLYCET official website

Step 2: Click on the AP POLYCET 2022 Result link available on the website

Step 3: Enter the AP POLYCET 2022 Login details in the link provided

Step 4: The APOLYCET 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP POLYCET 2022 Results for further reference

Also Read: West Bengal HS Result 2022 (Link Available Now): 88.44% Students Pass, Check WBCHSE Results @wbresults.nic.in