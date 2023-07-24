Andhra Pradesh Schools Shut Down Due to Spread of Conjunctivitis; Get Details Here

AP Schools Closed: Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district administration has announced the interim closure of schools due to the conjunctivitis outbreak in the Kanubari sub-division until July 29, 2023. The decision has been taken in view of the well-being of students as the disease is highly contagious and might go out of control if avoided.

In a notification, Bani Lego, Longding deputy commissioner said, "Considering the seriousness of the matter, all the heads of schools under Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks are hereby directed to close down their respective schools temporarily till July 29, in order to break the chain of spread of the disease.”

What is Conjunctivitis and How it can be prevented?

As per the doctors, DC stated that Conjunctivitis is highly contagious and may spread from one infected person to another. It is a contagious disease that is spread by various viruses. Some of the common symptoms include excessive tearing, redness, itching, and a gritty feeling in the eye. It can be spread from a person’s direct or indirect contact such as through breathing droplets, contaminated objects, or eye secretions of an ailed person.

Precautionary measures have to be taken in order to avoid further spread. Health authorities have advised frequent handwashing, personal hygiene, avoiding touching eyes, keeping clean and disinfected surfaces, and distance from infected ones as some of the necessary steps that should be taken in order to contain the disease.

Further, Longding’s DDSE Taje Jilen said the circular for the closure of schools was announced after the reports from the Kanubari block education officer (BEO). "We don't have the figure of how many students have been affected by the disease," he added.

As per the officials, a suspected emergence of conjunctivitis has been reported in several schools in the West Siang district.

