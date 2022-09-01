Arvind Kejriwal Launches Delhi Model Virtual School for Classes 9 to 12, Check Details Here

Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS): As per the latest updates, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the virtual school named - Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS). Students of classes 9th to 12th from across the country will be eligible for admission to DMVS. The application process for Delhi Model Virtual School has also started in online mode. Students can apply for admission on the official website - dmvs.ac.in

The classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online. The virtual school will be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education Board. Any student aged between 13 and 18 years who has cleared class 8 from any recognised school will be eligible to apply for admission to DMVS.

Virtual School Launched by Arvind Kejriwal

During the launch of Delhi Model Virtual School, the chief minister said the first virtual school in the country will prove to be a milestone in the education sector. He further stated - "There are many children who cannot go to school since there are issues like the school being far away or other obstacles. Many parents do not get their daughters educated since they don't want to send them out. We are starting this virtual school to ensure they get educated. This school is inspired by virtual classes that had been necessitated due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Tagging the school announcement video, Kejriwal later said in a tweet in Hindi: "We are fulfilling Baba Saheb Ambedkar's dream to provide education to every child of the country. Admissions have started for Class 9 to Delhi's digital school and students can take admission by accessing DMVS.ac.in."

NIOS Clarification on First Virtual School Launched by Delhi CM

As per the updates, NIOS Claimed that the first virtual school in the country was launched last year by the Centre and not by the Delhi government. The clarification by NIOS came after the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School (DVMS) by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the first session of NIOS Virtual Open School, 2.18 lakh assignments were uploaded by the learners.