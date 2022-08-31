Delhi University UG Admission 2022 Expected To Start in September, Check List of Documents for Admission Here

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) is expected to start the undergraduate (UG) admission process 2022 soon. As per media reports, DU UG admission will likely to start from September 2022. This year, DU UG admissions will be done based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The exam is now over and results will be announced shortly.

Therefore, the university has already launched the 2022-23 admission portal - du.ac.in and has listed the important documents that will be required during the application process. The university had also asked candidates to be ready with documents by 31st August. In a recent notification, DU had listed documents and certificates needed for undergraduate admissions.

Documents Required For DU UG Admission 2022

As per media reports, an official notification was released, stating - "The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to Under-Graduate programs. Candidates desirous of applying to the University of Delhi must ensure the following certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022." Check below the list of documents required for DU admission 2022 -

Class 10th pass certificate showing name of candidate, date of birth and parents’ name.

Class 12 pass certificate.

SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by competent authority.

OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, income certificate, if applicable.

EWS Certificate (in the name of the Candidate), if applicable. The certificate must be issued after 31st March 2022.

Sikh Minority Category: Certificate issued from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) certifying the minority status.

Christian Minority Category: Baptism certificate and/or Church membership certificate as per the requirements of the respective Christian Minority College.

Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces category: Educational Concession certificate (ECC) certificate (in the name of the candidate) in the prescribed format wherein the Priority is clearly mentioned.

Persons with Benchmark Disability certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by a recognized government hospital, bearing duly attested photograph of the candidate.

Supernumerary quotas such as Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, any other - Relevant certificates should be in the name of the candidate.

Delhi University UG Admission To Be Held Based on Entrance Exam

DU UG admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This year a major shift will be witnessed in the DU-UG admission process 2022. The university has switched from the old cut-off marks-based admission process (class 12 exam marks) to a new process that will be based on the entrance examination scores.

