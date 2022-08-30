CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam Cancelled for 103 Candidates due to Slow Internet Connection in Jharkhand, New Date Soon

CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam Cancelled: NTA successfully concluded the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Phase 6 Examination and with it the university entrance exam today i.e., on 30th August 2022. The last and final phase of the exam was held from 24th to 30th August 2022 after the initial phases were hampered due to technical snags. However, as seen during the previous phases, technical problem was also reported from one of the CUET 2022 Exam Centres based in Jharkhand where exam was cancelled. On the final day of the CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam, the test was cancelled for 103 candidates due to Slow Internet Connection at Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand.

CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam - Key Statistical Highlights

As per the details shared by the exam authority, the Fourth & last day of Phase 6 of CUET (UG) Exam was successfully conducted today i.e., 30th August 2022. The exam saw participation of 1,40,559 candidates at 444 Examination Centres in India and abroad. The CUET UG 2022 Exam Phase 6 was held at centres based in 239 cities including 4 cities outside India i.e., Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah.

As per initial reports, due to slow internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly: UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

NTA to notify Re-Exam Date for Today’s Cancelled Test Soon

According to the details shared by UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar, NTA has taken cognizance of the slow internet connectivity at the CUET Exam Centre allocated at the Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand which caused inconvenience to the candidates appearing for the exam. A total of 103 candidates who were to appear for CUET UG 2022 Exam couldn’t appear for the test and for them NTA will be organizing a re-exam soon. These candidates will be notified the dates and other details about the re-examination soon via an official notice. Therefore, these candidates are advised to keep checking official website cuet.samarth.ac.in regularly along with their registered email ID. In all likelihood, the exam schedule for these candidates will be notified by NTA through an official email sent to their registered Email ID.

