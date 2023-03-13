Assam CEE 2023: Application Window Opens Tomorrow at astu.ac.in, Get Application Steps Here

Assam CEE 2023: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati will open the admission application window for its Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) tomorrow, March 14, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the Assam CEE 2023 examination can register themselves by login through the official website- astu.ac.in.

Assam CEE 2023 Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

Assam CEE 2023 Date and Time

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the Assam CEE 2023 examination is April 3. The Assam CEE entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28. According to the official notice, the Assam CEE 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023, in pen-paper mode from 11 am to 2 pm.

How to Fill Assam CEE 2023 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the admission application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Science Technology University- astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admission application link available on the screen

Step 3: Read all the important instructions before filling out the Assam CEE 2023 application form

Step 4: Now, make the online payment of the Assam CEE 2023 examination fee

Step 5: The Assam CEE 2023 application confirmation page will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the Assam CEE 2023 application form for future use

What is Assam CEE 2023?

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) is a state-level examination conducted by the Assam Science Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati for admission into various B.Tech programmes in Engineering colleges of Assam.

