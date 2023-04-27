Assam Class 12 Syllabus for Alternative English Revised, Get Details Here

Assam Class 12 Syllabus Revised: As per the latest updates, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has revised the syllabus of alternative English. The syllabus has been modified for higher secondary or Class 12 schools beginning from the academic year 2023-24. The name of the textbook will be “Harmony: An Anthology of Prose and Poetry.”

The official notification of AHSEC reads, “In view of change/revision of the syllabus of the subject alternative English for Higher Secondary 2nd year, this is hereby notified for information and necessary action of all concerned institutions under AHSEC that the revised syllabus on the subject shall come into force with immediate effect, that is from the session 2023-24. The name of the textbook of alternative English will be titled “Harmony: An Anthology of Prose and Poetry.”

The Council notified that while the textbooks are being revised, some content of the old syllabus will remain the same in the revised syllabus. Also, the authorities informed that the ‘VIBGYOR’ will be abandoned with immediate effect. However, until the textbooks are made available, the below-mentioned syllabus will be followed-

Ozymandias of Egypt by Percy Bysshe Shelley

The Verger by William Somerset Maugham

Grammar: Common errors, question tags, composition

The council further stated that private students would have access to the textbooks on the open market in addition to the free textbook programme, which is printed and distributed by the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Limited.

About Assam Higher Secondary Education Council

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (abbreviated as AHSEC) is a state education regulatory board established by the Assam Government on 1st June 1984 under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education, Government of Assam to regulate, supervise and develop the system of Higher Secondary Education ( + 2 stages) in the State of Assam.

