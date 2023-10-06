Assam DEIEd Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Reporting Until Oct 7

Assam DElEd Counselling: The State Council of Educational Research and Training has announced the Assam DElEd round 1 seat allotment results on October 5, 2023. Those who have applied for the DElEd seat allotment round can check their results through the link provided on the official website.

In order to download the seat allotment results students are required to enter the registered phone number and date of birth on the login link provided. According to the instructions given on the website. Students allotted seats are required to download the allotment letter and visit the allotted institute for the physical admission process.

Assam DElEd round 1 counselling seat allotment result is available on the official counselling website - scertpet.co.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result and download the allotment order through the direct link given below.

Assam DElEd Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Check Assam DElEd Round 1 Allotment Results

The Assam DElEd counselling round 1 seat allotment results are now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the results through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam DElEd counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling round 1 allotment result

Step 3: Login using the registered roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Check the allotment result and download the allotment order

Candidates allotted seats can report to the institutions from today October 6 until tomorrow, October 7, 2023. The online submission of the admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes will be done on October 9, 2023, and the vacancy list and the round 2 allotment list will be published on October 11, 2023. Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute in the second round will be conducted from October 13 to 16, 2023.

