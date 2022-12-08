    Assam HSLC Routine 2023 (OUT): Download SEBA Class 10 Exam Time Table at sebaonline.org

    Assam HSLC Routine 2023 (OUT): SEBA Assam has released the class 10th exam date sheet today - December 8. As per the Assam 10th board routine 2023, the exam will be conducted from March 3 to 20. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Dec 8, 2022 18:36 IST
    Assam HSLC Routine 2023 (OUT)
    Assam HSLC Routine 2023 (OUT)

    Assam HSLC Routine 2023 (OUT): Going as per media updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the Assam class 10 board exam routine 2023. Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu announced the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 exam dates. As per the Assam HSLC routine 2023, the exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning and afternoon from March 3 to 20. 

    Along with the theory exam date, SEBA has also released the Assam HSLC practical exam schedule. This year as well, students have to appear for Assam class 10 practical exams at the exam centres where they will sit for theory exams. Once available, the students can check and download the Assam HSLC routine 2023 PDF from the official website - sebaonline.org. 

    Assam HSLC Routine 2023 for Board Exam 

    Exam Dates

    Morning (9 am to 12 noon)

    Afternoon (1:30 to 4:30 pm)

    March 3, 2023

    English

    March 4, 2023

    Fine Arts and Garment Designing

    March 6, 2023

    General mathematics

    March 9, 2023

    Social Science

    March 10, 2023

    Manipuri and Santhali

    Music, Dance, Wood Craft and Bengali

    March 13, 2023

    General Science

    March 14, 2023

    Retail Trade, IT/ITeS, Private Security, Health Care, Agriculture and Horticulture, Tourism and Hospitality, Beauty and Wellness, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware and Animal Health Worker

    March 15, 2023

    Assamese (E)

    March 16, 2023

    Hindi (E), Weaving and Textile

    March 18, 2023

    MIL/ English (IL)

    -

    March 20, 2023

    Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic and Persian.

    Assam HSLC Routine 2023 - Timings 

    As per the Assam Class 10th timetable released, the board exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning and Afternoon. The morning shift Assam HSLC exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon whereas the Afternoon shift exam will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. Unlike last year, only 5 minutes extra time is allowed for both shifts.

    Assam HSLC Practical Exams 2023

    Along with the theory exam date, officials have also released the SEBA class 10 practical exam schedule. As per the Assam class 10th practical exam dates, the exam will be conducted on February 24 and 25, 2023. Practical exams will be conducted in two shifts - the morning shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift exam will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. 

    Also Read: NIOS Registration 2023 for Classes 10, 12 Starts, Apply for April-May Public Exam at nios.ac.in 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification