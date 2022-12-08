Assam HSLC Routine 2023 (OUT): Download SEBA Class 10 Exam Time Table at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Routine 2023 (OUT): Going as per media updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the Assam class 10 board exam routine 2023. Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu announced the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 exam dates. As per the Assam HSLC routine 2023, the exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning and afternoon from March 3 to 20.

Along with the theory exam date, SEBA has also released the Assam HSLC practical exam schedule. This year as well, students have to appear for Assam class 10 practical exams at the exam centres where they will sit for theory exams. Once available, the students can check and download the Assam HSLC routine 2023 PDF from the official website - sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC Routine 2023 for Board Exam

Exam Dates Morning (9 am to 12 noon) Afternoon (1:30 to 4:30 pm) March 3, 2023 English - March 4, 2023 Fine Arts and Garment Designing - March 6, 2023 General mathematics - March 9, 2023 Social Science - March 10, 2023 Manipuri and Santhali Music, Dance, Wood Craft and Bengali March 13, 2023 General Science - March 14, 2023 – Retail Trade, IT/ITeS, Private Security, Health Care, Agriculture and Horticulture, Tourism and Hospitality, Beauty and Wellness, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware and Animal Health Worker March 15, 2023 Assamese (E) - March 16, 2023 Hindi (E), Weaving and Textile - March 18, 2023 MIL/ English (IL) - March 20, 2023 Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic and Persian. -

Assam HSLC Routine 2023 - Timings

As per the Assam Class 10th timetable released, the board exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning and Afternoon. The morning shift Assam HSLC exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon whereas the Afternoon shift exam will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. Unlike last year, only 5 minutes extra time is allowed for both shifts.

Assam HSLC Practical Exams 2023

Along with the theory exam date, officials have also released the SEBA class 10 practical exam schedule. As per the Assam class 10th practical exam dates, the exam will be conducted on February 24 and 25, 2023. Practical exams will be conducted in two shifts - the morning shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift exam will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 pm.

