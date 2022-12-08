NIOS Registration 2023 for Classes 10, 12 Starts, Apply for April-May Public Exam at nios.ac.in

NIOS 10, 12 Registration 2023: As per the updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling has started the registration for the NIOS secondary class 10 and senior secondary class 12 public exam 2022. Students can apply for NIOS April-May 2023 public exams at nios.ac.in. As per the updates, students can register for the NIOS Class 10, 12 public exams 2023 till January 10.

Also, only those students who have enrolled for the April 2023 exam and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations can apply. Apart from that, the students who have registered and appeared in the NIOS October-November 2022 exam will also be eligible to register between December 26 to January 10 without any late fee.

NIOS 10, 12 Registration 2023 for April-May Public Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

NIOS Registration 2023 Dates for April-May Public Exams

Events Dates For learners enrolled in stream-1, Block-1 for April 2023 and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations December 1, 2022 Last date to apply January 10, 2023 (without late fee) For students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam December 26, 2022 Last date to apply January 10, 2023 (without late fee) For all eligible students with late fee of Rs 100 per subject January 11 to 17, 2023 For all eligible students with consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner January 18 to 25, 2023

How To Pay Registration Fees for NIOS 2023 for Classes 10, 12 April-May Public Exam?

NIOS exam fees for theory paper per subject is Rs 250. The additional fee for practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals is Rs 120. Students can go through the steps to know how to pay registration fees for NIOS 2023 for Classes 10, 12 April-May Public Exam -

1st Step - Go to the NIOS official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Examination/Result link.

3rd Step - Click on the examination link to pay the NIOS exam fees.

4th Step - Enter the 12-digit enrollment number and submit.

5th Step - Pay the exam fee and fill in the details.

6th Step - Also, download the form for future reference.

NIOS April-May Public Exams 2023 Notice

It has been stated in the notice that “Class 12 students must ensure an essential gap of two years from the passing year of secondary examination for the purpose of obtaining a passing certificate. If the learner does not have the requisite gap of two years, he/she can register only in a maximum of four subjects (including the subjects already passed) for the forthcoming April-May examinations.”

