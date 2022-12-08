    Karnataka DCET Answer Key 2022 (OUT) Download Final Diploma CET Answer Key at kea.kar.nic.in

    Karnataka Diploma CET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): KEA has released the final Karnataka DCET 2022 answer key pdf in online mode. Candidates can download Karnataka Diploma CET answer key at kea.kar.nic.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Dec 8, 2022 12:51 IST
    Karnataka DCET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final answer key of Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022. Candidates can download the Karnataka DCET answer key pdf 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. They are not required to use their login credentials as final Karnataka DCET answer key has been released in the form of PDF. 

    With the help of the Karnataka DCET 2022 answer key, candidates can get calculate their probable scores. Now, it is expected that the Karnataka DCET result will be announced soon. However, the result date has not been announced by KEA yet. 

    Karnataka Diploma CET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    How To Download Final Karnataka DCET Answer Key 2022? 

    A direct link to check answer key PDF of Karnataka DCET has been provided above on the page. They can also go through the steps to know how to download Karnataka final DCET answer key from the official website - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on DCET 2022 Final Key Answer.
    • 3rd Step - On the new page, a PDF file will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Check the Karnataka DCET answer key and download the same. 

    Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) every year for those who are willing to get admission to the second or third year semester of engineering courses under lateral entry schemes. This year, Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 exam was held on November 20 from 10 am to 1 pm and from 3 to 4 pm. 

    Karnataka DCET Result 2022 

    Now that the final answer key of Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 has been released, candidates can expect the announcement of result anytime soon now. The Karnataka DCET result 2022 will be prepared based on the final answer key. Once released, candidates can check and download the Karnataka DCET result in online mode from the official website.

