Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: KEA Releases Provisional Answer Key Again, Raise Objections Till Dec 10

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has again published the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) answer key 2022 for MBA, MCA, MTech. Now, candidates will be able to raise objections in provisional Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022 at kear.kar.nic.in. The last date to challenge the KEA Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key has been extended till December 10, 2022.

Earlier, KEA released the provisional Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key on December 1. The last date to challenge the answer key was December 6. However, today the KEA issued an update on the official website by again releasing the answer key and extending the deadline to raise objections.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key for MBA - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key for MCA - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key for Engineering Courses - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key?

To download the answer key of Karnataka PGCET, candidates will not have to use their login credentials. The provisional PGCET answer key has been released in the form of PDF. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link - PGCET Provisional Answer key 2022 as per the respective subject.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen with Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf.

4th Step - Now, download the Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf.

5th Step - Also, save the answer key to calculate probable scores.

How To Raise Objections in Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key?

With the date extension, candidates will be now able to challenge the asnwer key of Karnataka PGCET till December 10, 2022. It has been stated on the official website - “PGCET 2022 Provisional Key answer objections are opened till 10/12/2022 before 05.00 PM & send the objections through email ugcet2022documents@gmail.com.”

They will have to send objection on any key along with the supporting documents. Also, only valid objections will be entertained. Based on that, the final answer key and Karnataka PGCET answer key will be released.

