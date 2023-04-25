Assam PAT 2023 Exam Date Announced, Register Till May 5

Assam PAT 2023 Exam Date Released: As per the latest updates, Assam’s Minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes, Ranoj Pegu has announced the exam dates for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT). According to the official tweet, the PAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2023, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Those who wish to appear in the admission test must apply on the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in.

Candidates who are permanent residents of Assam (except Central Govt. Employees quota) can appear in the Polytechnic Admission Test 2023. The PAT 2023 exam is conducted for admission to 3-year Diploma in Engineering and Technology courses in State Government Polytechnics of Assam and Polytechnics outside Assam (against seat allotted by the Govt. of India) for the session 2023-24.

Govt of Assam will conduct the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT), 2023 on June 18 , 2023 from 10 AM -12 PM.



Candidates intending to appear for PAT are requested to visit https://t.co/IzTlnES0xC for further information. — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 24, 2023

Who Can Apply for Assam PAT 2023 Exam?

It must be noted that only eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website. They can check out the eligibility criteria here-

Candidate must pass the H.S.L.C. or its equivalent examination in a single sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects.

He/She also must have passed individually in both theory and practical examinations in Mathematics and Science.

Assam PAT 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Assam PAT 2023 Exam Date and Timings

Date of Polytechnic Admission Test Time Subject Full Marks Types of Question Paper 18th June 2023 (Sunday) 10 am to 12 pm Mathematics and Science 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

How to Apply for Assam PAT 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the admission test till May 5, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future references

