Assam PAT 2023 Exam Date Announced, Register Till May 5

Assam PAT 2023 exam date will be conducted on June 18, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for the test can apply till May 5, 2023. Check the complete details here.

 

Updated: Apr 25, 2023 18:34 IST
Assam PAT 2023 Exam Date Released: As per the latest updates, Assam’s Minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes, Ranoj Pegu has announced the exam dates for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT). According to the official tweet, the PAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2023, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Those who wish to appear in the admission test must apply on the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in.

Candidates who are permanent residents of Assam (except Central Govt. Employees quota) can appear in the  Polytechnic Admission Test 2023. The PAT 2023 exam is conducted for admission to 3-year Diploma in Engineering and Technology courses in State Government Polytechnics of Assam and Polytechnics outside Assam (against seat allotted by the Govt. of India) for the session 2023-24.

Check Out Official Tweet Here:

Who Can Apply for Assam PAT 2023 Exam?

It must be noted that only eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website. They can check out the eligibility criteria here-

  • Candidate must pass the H.S.L.C. or its equivalent examination in a single sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects.
  • He/She also must have passed individually in both theory and practical examinations in Mathematics and Science.

Assam PAT 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Assam PAT 2023 Exam Date and Timings

Date of Polytechnic Admission Test

Time

Subject

Full Marks

Types of Question Paper

18th June 2023 (Sunday)

10 am to 12 pm

Mathematics and Science

100

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

How to Apply for Assam PAT 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the admission test till May 5, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the application form 

Step 7: Take a printout for future references

