Assam PAT 2023 Result Tomorrow, Check Result Updates Here

Assam PAT 2023 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam will be announcing the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) results tomorrow, June 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam PAT 2023 exams conducted on June 18, 2023, can check their results on the website after 5 pm.

To check the Assam PAT 2023 results, candidates can visit the official website and enter the login id and password in the result link provided. Students clearing the Assam PAT exams will be eligible for admission to polytechnic diploma programmes offered in the state colleges.

Assam PAT 2023 exams will be available on the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Assam PAT 2023 result through the direct link provided here.

How to Check Assam PAT 2023 Results

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 results will be available online. To check the entrance test results, candidates are quired to login using their login id and password. Check below the steps to follow when downloading the Assam PAT 2023 scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTE Assam

Step 2: Click on the Assam PAT 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the log in id and password

Step 4: Download the Assam PAT 2023 scorecard for further reference

According to the official notification released, candidates are required to complete the selection of institutes and branches along with uploading the documents on the official website from July 1 to 10, 2023.

Assam PAT 2023 Counselling

The notification regarding the counselling process will be announced shortly after the Assam PAT 2023 results are declared. Those who qualify the Assam PAT 2023 exams will be eligible for the counselling procedure. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details on Assam PAT counselling.

