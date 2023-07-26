Assam PET 2023: Registration Commences for DEIED Exam; Apply Here

Assam PET 2023 Registration: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has begun the pre-entry test registrations for diploma in elementary education for 2023-25. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: scertpet.co.in. According to the official schedule, the last date to register is August 14, 2023.

According to the official schedule, SCERT will release the Assam PET 2023 from September 1, 2023, onwards. The exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023. The application fee will remain the same for all the categories is INR 600. Candidates who have passed the higher secondary (HS) [10+2] or its equivalent examination from recognized Board/Council with at least 50% marks in aggregate are eligible to apply.

Assam PET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars Dates Closing of Online Submission of Applications August 14, 2023 Downloading of Admit Card From September 1, 2023, Onwards Date of Pre-Entry Test (PET) - 2023 September 10, 2023 Declaration of Results with score and rank September 20, 2023

Documents Required for Assam PET 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files below:

Recent passport-size photograph (100 kb)

Signature (100 kb)

Class 10th Admit Card (450 kb)

Marksheet of higher secondary or its equivalent examination (450 kb)

Assam PET 2023: Steps to Apply for DElEd Exam

Check out the following steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: scertpet.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the register link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

