ICFAI ATIT Exam 2023: Application Window Open, Apply at ifheindia.org

ICFAI ATIT 2023 Applications: Online applications are now open for admissions to the ICFAI UG programmes. Candidates interested in securing admission can apply for the ATIT exam 2023 till May 15, 2023. ICFAI ATIT 2023 will be conducted from May 25 to 31, 2023.

Those interested in applying are required to visit the official website and first register following which they can complete the application form and submit the application fee. Candidates must also make sure that they keep all necessary documents with them when completing the ATIT 2023 applications.

The ICFAI ATIT applications 2023 are available on the official website - ifheindia.org. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the B.Tech/ B.Sc/ BCA programmes can also click on the direct link given here.

Direct Link for ATIT Application form 2023 - Click Here

ICFAI ATIT Application Process 2023

The application form is available at ifheindia.org/icfaitech

Click on the “Apply Now” tab visible at the top right side of the page

Complete the registration procedure by filling out all the correct details

Make an admission fee payment of Rs. 500

Applicants should upload their passport-size color photograph and signature as per the required format

Download the Application Form and prepare a Bank Demand Draft of Rs. 500 (in favor of “IFHE – IcfaiTech Prospectus Fee A/c 2023”)

The application form & DD are together to be submitted to the IFCAI admission office.

Candidates will receive an email about the same along with the application number on their registered email IDs for future reference

Applicants must fulfill the prerequisites for taking admission to various UG programs at the ICFAI campus. In case of ineligibility of the candidates during the admission process, the candidates will be disqualified. Candidates will be provided with a chance to mark their slots for the examinations. The last date for online slot booking for the ATIT exam 2023 is May 24, 2022. Students are advised to select their slots as per preference wherein candidates will be allowed to select their preferred date & time for the ATIT exam.

IFCAI ATIT exam results 2023 and provisional admission letters are expected to be released on June 05, 2023. Qualified applicants should regularly check the main ICFAI online portal- ifheindia.org. The whole admission process will go on till the month of July 2023.

ATIT Exam Details 2023

The IFCAI ATIT exam is a two-hour aptitude test that will be organized in two sessions per day during May 25-31. The test includes Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English & Logical Reasoning. Eligible applicants can refer to the IFCAI official website for the ATIT exam syllabus and brochure.

