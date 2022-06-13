AU Admissions 2022: Application Commence, Get Direct Link Here

Allahabad University has begun the AU 2022 Admissions for the various PG and professional programmes. The university commenced the Allahabad University admissions from June 11, 2022. Candidates interested to apply for the admissions to the various programmes can visit the official website of Allahabad university to complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to complete the Allahabad University Admission 2022 Applications is July 1, 2022. Students can visit the official website - aupravesh2022.in, to complete the AU Admission Applications 2022. The university is yet to announce the Allahabad University Entrance Examination dates. It is however expected that the exams will be conducted by July 3rd week 2022. Candidates can check below the steps to apply for Allahabad University Admissions 2022.

AU Admissions 2022 - Direct Link

AU Admissions 2022 Official Notification

How to apply for Allahabad University Admissions 2022

Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University official website or click on the link provided here

Step 2: Click on the Allahabad University Admission 2022 link available on the home page

Step 3: Students will be directed to the admission portal

Step 4: Select the exam type from the drop down box and click on proceed

Step 5: The AU Admission Registration link will be provided

Step 6: Complete the registrations and fill the online application form

Step 7: Submit the AU Application fee and click on the final submission

According to reports, Allahabad University will be conducting the exams in the online and offline mode for a majority of the subjects and in the online mode only for a few of the subjects. As per the official notification issued the hybrid mode exams will be conducted for PG and Professional courses in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly and New Delhi. The online mode exams will be conducted in Patna, Bhopal. Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.

