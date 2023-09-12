AYUSH NEET PG Counselling dates 2023 announced at aaccc.gov.in, check schedule here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the counselling schedule for AYUSH NEET PG today. As per the dates announced, the round 1 AYUSH NEET PG counselling registrations will begin on September 26, 2023. Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in till October 2, 2023. There will be four rounds of counselling - Round 1, 2, 3, and Stray Vacancy round. The AYUSH NEET PG seats remaining vacant after the stray vacancy round of AACCC counselling will not be transferred/sent back to the respective states.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check the counselling schedule at aaccc.gov.in. Go through the table to know the AYUSH NEET PG counselling schedule:

Events Dates AYUSH NEET PG Counselling registration September 26, 2023 Last date to register for round 1 October 2, 2023 (till 2 pm) Choice filling and locking facility September 27, 2023 Last date to fill choices and lock October 2, 2023 Processing of seat allotment October 3 to 4, 2023 AYUSH NEET PG seat allotment result October 5, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institutes October 6 to 13, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Dates 2023

Go through the table to know the counselling dates for round 2:

Events Dates AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Registration October 19, 2023 Last date to register for round 2 October 24, 2023 Choice filling and locking facility October 20, 2023 Last date to fill choices and lock October 24, 2023 Processing of seat allotment October 25 to 26, 2023 AYUSH NEET PG seat allotment result October 27, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institutes October 28 to November 6, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG 2023

Candidates who qualified in AIAPGET 2023 examinations and are willing to get admission in Post Graduate (MD/MS- Ayurveda/Siddha/Unani/Homeopathy) courses are informed that counselling for All India Quota seats under Government, Government Aided, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and National Institutes, as well as internal seats of Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University for the session 2023-24, is conducted by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Also Read: KEA Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Schedule Released, Check PGET Medical and Dental Dates Here