AYUSH NEET PG Counselling dates 2023 announced at aaccc.gov.in, check schedule here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC has issued the schedule for AYUSH NEET PG today. Candidates can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website of AACCC: aaccc.gov.in. Check round-wise dates here

Updated: Sep 12, 2023 19:16 IST
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the counselling schedule for AYUSH NEET PG today. As per the dates announced, the round 1 AYUSH NEET PG counselling registrations will begin on September 26, 2023. Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in till October 2, 2023. There will be four rounds of counselling - Round 1, 2, 3, and Stray Vacancy round. The AYUSH NEET PG seats remaining vacant after the stray vacancy round of AACCC counselling will not be transferred/sent back to the respective states.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check the counselling schedule at aaccc.gov.in. Go through the table to know the AYUSH NEET PG counselling schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling registration

September 26, 2023

Last date to register for round 1

October 2, 2023 (till 2 pm)

Choice filling and locking facility

September 27, 2023

Last date to fill choices and lock 

October 2, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

October 3 to 4, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG seat allotment result

October 5, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institutes

October 6 to 13, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Dates 2023 

Go through the table to know the counselling dates for round 2: 

Events 

Dates 

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Registration

October 19, 2023

Last date to register for round 2

October 24, 2023

Choice filling and locking facility

October 20, 2023

Last date to fill choices and lock 

October 24, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

October 25 to 26, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG seat allotment result

October 27, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institutes

October 28 to November 6, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 

Candidates who qualified in AIAPGET 2023 examinations and are willing to get admission in Post Graduate (MD/MS- Ayurveda/Siddha/Unani/Homeopathy) courses are informed that counselling for All India Quota seats under Government, Government Aided, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and National Institutes, as well as internal seats of Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University for the session 2023-24, is conducted by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. 

