AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Final Allotment Result Out, Admissions by November 27

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the Ayush NEET UG 2023 counselling special stray vacancy round final allotment result. Students who applied for the special stray round can check the final allotment result pdf through the link available on the official website.

As per the notification released, those allotted seats in the special admission round can download the allotment letter from the AACCC-UG portal and approach the allotted institute for the admission procedure.

The final allotment result has been announced as a PDF document containing the list of students and the college and course allotted. Students are advised to visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in to download the allotment result. Candidates can also download the allotment pdf through the direct link available here.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling Final Allotment Result - Click Here

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Allotment Result

The Ayush NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray round final allotment result link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to check the PDF and download the allotment order.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AACCC

Step 2: Click on the final allotment special stray vacancy round link

Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the Ayush NEET UG counselling allotment result for further reference

According to the result notification released, the physical reporting to the allotted college/institute will be conducted from 2 pm today, November 21 to 5 pm on November 27, 2023.

