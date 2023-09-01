AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registrations Begin Today, Get Registration Link Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling round 1 from today, September 1, 2023. According to the schedule given, the registration process will continue until September 4, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG entrance exam can visit the official website and register for the AYUSH admissions.

A total of three rounds along with a tray vacancy round will be conducted for the AYUSH NEET UG admissions. Candidates must note that registering for the counselling seat allotment round is mandatory in order to participate in the seat allotment process. The Choice Filling/Locking window will open on September 2, 2023, for round 1 seat allotment.

AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to register for AYUSH NEET UG round 1 counselling will also be available here as and when the registration process begins.

AYUSH NEET UG Registrations (Link to be Available Soon)

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registrations

AYUSH NEET UG round 1 registrations are to begin today, September 1, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG entrance exam and wish to participate in the AYUSH counselling process can follow the steps provided below to register for the round 1 allotment.

Step 1: Visit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the credentials required

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the choice-filling form

Step 5: Save the options and submit the application fee

Step 6: Submit the final applications

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Schedule

Particulars Date Registration & Payment September 1 to 4, 2023 Choice Filling/Locking September 2 to 4, 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment September 5 to 6, 2023 Publication of Result September 7, 2023 Reporting at allotted Institute September 8 to 13, 2023

When entering the choices for the seat allotment process candidates must make sure that they enter the options in the order of preference for the allotment. The seat allotment will be conducted based on the choices enteres, the availability f seats and the rank and marks scored by candidates in the entrance exam.

