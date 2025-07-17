Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Admission 2025 Starts: Apply Online Till July 31, 2025 at bhu.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started admission registration for its Undergraduate (UG) courses for the year 2025. If you want to study at BHU, you must fill out the form online. You can visit either bhu.ac.in or bhucuet.samarth.edu.in to apply. The last date to fill the form is July 31, 2025.

This year, BHU is giving admission based only on your marks in the CUET UG 2025 exam. To make the admission process simple, BHU has started a new system called Combined Allotment Programme for Undergraduate Courses (CAP UG 2025).

When you fill out the registration form, make sure that your name, date of birth, gender, category, and course name are the same as you wrote in your CUET UG 2025 form. If the details do not match, your form can get cancelled.

You will need your NTA application number to register. Before filling the form, keep scanned copies of your Class 10 marksheet, Class 12 marksheet, birth certificate, and other important documents ready.