Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Admission 2025 Starts: Apply Online Till July 31, 2025 at bhu.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started admission registration for its Undergraduate (UG) courses for the year 2025. If you want to study at BHU, you must fill out the form online. You can visit either bhu.ac.in or bhucuet.samarth.edu.in to apply. The last date to fill the form is July 31, 2025.
This year, BHU is giving admission based only on your marks in the CUET UG 2025 exam. To make the admission process simple, BHU has started a new system called Combined Allotment Programme for Undergraduate Courses (CAP UG 2025).
When you fill out the registration form, make sure that your name, date of birth, gender, category, and course name are the same as you wrote in your CUET UG 2025 form. If the details do not match, your form can get cancelled.
You will need your NTA application number to register. Before filling the form, keep scanned copies of your Class 10 marksheet, Class 12 marksheet, birth certificate, and other important documents ready.
BHU Admission 2025 Registration Fee Details
The registration fee for taking admission to the BHU UG courses 2025 is different for different students. If you belong to the General (UR), OBC-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), or EWS category, you have to pay Rs 500 as the registration fee.
But if you belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) category, you need to pay only Rs 250.
BHU UG Admission 2025-26: Courses List
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started UG admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. Students can apply for more than 142 courses in different fields.
BHU offers courses in many subjects like Arts, Commerce, Science, Agriculture, Law, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Sanskrit, and Vocational Studies.
Some of the popular courses you can choose are:
Related Stories
-
BA (Hons) Bachelor of Arts
-
BCom (Hons) Bachelor of Commerce
-
BSc (Hons) Bachelor of Science
-
BA LLB (Hons) Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws
-
BFA Bachelor of Fine Arts
-
BPA Bachelor of Performing Arts
-
BTech in Food & Dairy Technology
-
BVoc Bachelor of Vocation
-
Shastri (Hons) Course in traditional Sanskrit subjects
Aslo read: Akbar Brutal but Tolerant says New NCERT Class 8th Social Science TextBook, Check Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation