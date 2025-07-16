NCERT Class 8th Social Science TextBook Highlights Brutality of Mughals

News

NCERT’s new Class 8 Social Science books include a disclaimer saying people today should not be blamed for past events. The books show both good and bad sides of Mughal rulers like Akbar and Aurangzeb. These updated books follow NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023 with a new syllabus and teaching style. New books for Classes 5 and 8 are now being given to students.

The new The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) issued Social Science Textbooks that highlight the brutality of the Mughal Era in India. The text, however, adds a side note stating that people today should not be blamed for past events. The new books explain the time of Mughal rulers like Babur, Akbar, and Aurangzeb. The books say that these rulers were often strict and did not treat people from other religions kindly. There is also a note in the book to explain this. As per The Hindu newspaper, the second chapter of the book, called ‘Reshaping India’s Political Map’ under Theme B, Tapestry of the Past, talks about Babur’s life using his own book, Baburnama. It shows Babur as someone who loved poetry, flowers, and animals, but also says that he fought many wars and captured people, including women and children.

NCERT Adds Disclaimer and Shows True History in New Class 8 Books NCERT has added a disclaimer in the new Class 8 Social Science books. According to The Hindu newspaper, Michel Danino, who helps plan what goes in the NCERT books, said that Indian history has both happy and sad times. He said we should not hide the sad parts. So, the books talk about the difficult times in history too. The disclaimer clearly says that people living today should not be blamed for what happened long ago. Michel Danino also said that to understand Mughal kings like Akbar and Aurangzeb, we need to learn both their good and bad sides. For example, Akbar himself said he was cruel when he was young. The new books do not say these rulers were only bad, but explain that they made mistakes too. These new NCERT books follow the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and NCF-SE 2023. The books are made in a new style with new topics and teaching methods. As The Indian Express reported, new books for Classes 1 to 4 and Class 7 are already available. Now, books for Class 5 and Class 8 are also being given to students.