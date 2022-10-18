BHU PG Registration 2022 Starts, Apply for Banaras Hindu University PG Admission at bhuonline.in

BHU PG Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, Banaras Hindu University has started the registration for admission to BHU PG courses in online mode. Candidates can apply for BHU PG 2022 from the official website - bhuonline.in. Also, only those candidates who have qualified in the CUET PG entrance exam will be eligible for BHU PG registration 2022.

As of now, the officials have not yet released the last date for BHU PG registration. However, the same will be announced soon. Candidates can fill in their preferences before the last date to apply for BHU PG 2022. This time, BHU admissions will be done based on CUET PG scores.

BHU PG Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Register for BHU PG 2022?

Candidates willing to apply for BHU PG admission 2022 must visit the official website to fill up the application form. They need to enter their preferences before the last date in their BHU PG application form 2022. Go through the steps to know how to register for BHU PG 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Apply tab.

3rd Step - Candidates have to login with - CUET application ID and CUET roll number.

4th Step - Fill up the details, upload the required documents, enter preferences.

5th Step - Pay the application fee through credit card, debit card, and net banking.

BHU PG Registration 2022 Important Points

Only those candidates who have passed in graduation (minimum two years/four-semester marksheet required) will be eligible to apply.

Also, they must have appeared in CUET PG exam as per the eligibility of the specific course as mentioned by the officials in its brochure.

BHU will not be responsible for any error made by the candidate while registering.

Also, no such communication on this behalf will be entertained later.

Candidates must note that different programmes of BHU PG 2022 have different eligibility criteria. Therefore, they must check the same.

Those meeting the eligibility requirement for BHU PG 2022 should pay the registration fees while filling up the form.

