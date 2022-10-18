DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University To Release 1st CSAS UG Allotment List Tomorrow, Reports

DU Merit List 2022 (Tomorrow): As per the media updates, the University of Delhi will release the DU UG 1st merit list 2022 on 19th October now. Earlier, the DU merit list for round 1 seat allotment was scheduled to be released today on 18th October however, it has been postponed as Supreme Court will hear a plea by St Stephen's College against a Delhi High Court order on admissions tomorrow.

DU merit list 2022 will be released on the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. The authorities will prepare the DU UG merit list for round 1 based on the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the candidates during the application filling phase.

Supreme Court To Hear a plea by St Stephen's College

As per the media reports, the Supreme Court will be hearing a plea by St Stephen's College, against a Delhi High Court order on DU admissions. The High Court has asked the college to follow the admission policy, according to which 100% weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score while admitting non-minority students in its undergraduate courses. St Stephen's College, however, wants to give only 85% weightage to CUET and 15% to interviews for admission to students across categories.

Therefore, the officials have postponed the release of the DU merit list for 1st round today. Delhi University is also expected to officially announce the deferment update on the official website - du.ac.in. This time, as stated above the Delhi University admission 2022 will be done based on marks secured in the CUET UG exam.

DU Academic Calendar 2022-2023

Recently, Delhi University released the academic calendar on its official website. According to the DU academic calendar 2022-23, classes for all first-year undergraduate courses will commence on 2nd November 2022. The DU practical examinations for candidates will begin from 17th to 26th February 2023 whereas DU theory exams will be conducted from 27th February to 15th March 2023. However, because of the postponement of the release of DU UG merit list today, a delay is expected.