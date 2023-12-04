  1. Home
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024 Out; Check Complete Schedule Here

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024 are out now. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can download the timetable on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Updated: Dec 4, 2023 16:38 IST
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Date 2024
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Date 2024

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Date 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the examination dates for BSEB Class 12 exams 2024. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can download the timetable on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. They can also check out the Bihar Board class 12 exam dates 2024 here.

According to the official schedule, BSEB Matric Exams 2024 will be held from February 1 to 12, 2024. The exam will be administered in two sittings: 1st sitting from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the second sitting from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM. Students can check out the Bihar Board Class 12 exam date 2024 below.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024

Check out the detailed examination schedule below:

Date of Exam

Faculty

1st sitting (9:30 am to 12:45 pm ) (Cool off time-09:30 am to 09:45 am)

Faculty

2nd Sitting (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm) (Cool off time-02:00 pm to 02:15 pm)

February 1

I Sc

Biology

I A

Economics

I A

Philosophy

I Com

Economics

February 2

I Sc

Mathematics

I A

Political Science

I A

Mathematics

Voc

Foundation Course

February 3

I Sc

Physics

I A

Geography

I Com

Business Studies

February 5

I Sc

English

I A

Hindi

I Com

English

Voc

Hindi

February 6

I Sc

Chemistry

I A

English

Voc

English

February 7

I Sc

Hindi

I A

History

I Com

Hindi

I Sc

Agriculture

Voc

Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1

February 8

I Sc

Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi,Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla

I A

Psychology

I Com

I Com

Entrepreneurship

I A

February 9

I A

Music

I A

319- Home science

February 10

I A

Sociology

I Sc

Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, It or Ites

I Com

Accountancy

  

February 12

I Sc

Urdu,Maithili, Sanskrit,Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri,Arabic, Persian,Pali,Bangla

I Sc

Computer Science, Multi-Media & Web Tech

I Com

I Com

I A

I A

Yoga and Physical Education, Computer ScienceMulti Media and Web Tech

