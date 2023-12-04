Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024 Out; Check Complete Schedule Here

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Date 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the examination dates for BSEB Class 12 exams 2024. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can download the timetable on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. They can also check out the Bihar Board class 12 exam dates 2024 here.

According to the official schedule, BSEB Matric Exams 2024 will be held from February 1 to 12, 2024. The exam will be administered in two sittings: 1st sitting from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the second sitting from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM. Students can check out the Bihar Board Class 12 exam date 2024 below.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024

Check out the detailed examination schedule below:

Date of Exam Faculty 1st sitting (9:30 am to 12:45 pm ) (Cool off time-09:30 am to 09:45 am) Faculty 2nd Sitting (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm) (Cool off time-02:00 pm to 02:15 pm) February 1 I Sc Biology I A Economics I A Philosophy I Com Economics February 2 I Sc Mathematics I A Political Science I A Mathematics Voc Foundation Course February 3 I Sc Physics I A Geography I Com Business Studies February 5 I Sc English I A Hindi I Com English Voc Hindi February 6 I Sc Chemistry I A English Voc English February 7 I Sc Hindi I A History I Com Hindi I Sc Agriculture Voc Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1 February 8 I Sc Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi,Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla I A Psychology I Com I Com Entrepreneurship I A February 9 I A Music I A 319- Home science February 10 I A Sociology I Sc Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, It or Ites I Com Accountancy February 12 I Sc Urdu,Maithili, Sanskrit,Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri,Arabic, Persian,Pali,Bangla I Sc Computer Science, Multi-Media & Web Tech I Com I Com I A I A Yoga and Physical Education, Computer ScienceMulti Media and Web Tech

