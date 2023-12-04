Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024 Out; Check Complete Schedule Here

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Date 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the examination dates for BSEB Class 12 exams 2024. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can download the timetable on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. They can also check out the Bihar Board class 12 exam dates 2024 here.
According to the official schedule, BSEB Matric Exams 2024 will be held from February 1 to 12, 2024. The exam will be administered in two sittings: 1st sitting from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the second sitting from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM. Students can check out the Bihar Board Class 12 exam date 2024 below.
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024
Check out the detailed examination schedule below:
|
Date of Exam
|
Faculty
|
1st sitting (9:30 am to 12:45 pm ) (Cool off time-09:30 am to 09:45 am)
|
Faculty
|
2nd Sitting (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm) (Cool off time-02:00 pm to 02:15 pm)
|
February 1
|
I Sc
|
Biology
|
I A
|
Economics
|
I A
|
Philosophy
|
I Com
|
Economics
|
February 2
|
I Sc
|
Mathematics
|
I A
|
Political Science
|
I A
|
Mathematics
|
Voc
|
Foundation Course
|
February 3
|
I Sc
|
Physics
|
I A
|
Geography
|
I Com
|
Business Studies
|
February 5
|
I Sc
|
English
|
I A
|
Hindi
|
I Com
|
English
|
Voc
|
Hindi
|
February 6
|
I Sc
|
Chemistry
|
I A
|
English
|
Voc
|
English
|
February 7
|
I Sc
|
Hindi
|
I A
|
History
|
I Com
|
Hindi
|
I Sc
|
Agriculture
|
Voc
|
Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1
|
February 8
|
I Sc
|
Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi,Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|
I A
|
Psychology
|
I Com
|
I Com
|
Entrepreneurship
|
I A
|
February 9
|
I A
|
Music
|
I A
|
319- Home science
|
February 10
|
I A
|
Sociology
|
I Sc
|
Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, It or Ites
|
I Com
|
Accountancy
|
February 12
|
I Sc
|
Urdu,Maithili, Sanskrit,Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri,Arabic, Persian,Pali,Bangla
|
I Sc
|
Computer Science, Multi-Media & Web Tech
|
I Com
|
I Com
|
I A
|
I A
|
Yoga and Physical Education, Computer ScienceMulti Media and Web Tech
Also Read: Bihar Board Exam 2024 Datehseet Out, Check Matric, Inter Exam Schedule Here