Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025: BSEB Class 11 Registration starts, apply by October 11 at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has activated the registration window for the BSEB intermediate annual examination 2025. They can complete the Bihar Board Inter exam registration online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to register is October 11, 2023.

The class 11th students are required to download the Bihar Board Inter exam application form, fill it and submit it to the school heads. Further, the BSEB inter-annual exam 2025 application form will then be verified by the school heads.

BSEB Tweet Regarding Bihar Board Inter Annual Exam 2025 Registration

Bihar Board has tweeted the official notice regarding BSEB Intermediate Annual Exam registration. Candidates can check below the tweet:

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 Registration Notice

The notice states, “Heads of educational institutions will register 11th-class students of their institutions from 20.09.2023 to 11.10.2023 through the website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. A copy of the registration form is uploaded on the said website of the committee.”

How to apply for the BSEB Inter Annual Exam 2025?

It has been mentioned in the notice that the class 11th students can download the application form, fill it and submit it to the school heads. The BSEB Inter exam 2025 application form will then be verified by the school heads. They also need to pay the application fee and select the subjects to register for the BSEB intermediate annual examination 2025.

Also, the educational institution can download the Bihar Board registration form from the website and distribute it to all the students to fill out. After receiving the filled forms from the students, the head of the educational institution will match them with the records of his school. After that, the concerned students will fill out the online registration form.

